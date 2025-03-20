Kick teams up with OTK subsidiary to launch fast track partnership program for streamers

Streaming platform Kick is set to partner up with OTK (One True King) subsidiary Cross Realm Inc. in a collaboration called the KICK Partner Fast Track. As the name suggests, the program aims to help smaller creators bypass standard requirements and speed up their KICK Partner application.

For those unaware, Cross Realm Inc. is a new marketing branch created by Texas-based content and streaming group OTK. This subsidiary's main objective is to promote and foster the growth of creators, brands, game developers, and publishers in one collaborative ecosystem.

Speaking about the program with Kick, William Lucas, Advisor at Cross Realm Inc., said

"Our goal with KICK and our partners as a whole is a transparent approach - to not gatekeep opportunities between brands and creators. This is only the beginning, and I can’t wait to see where this partnership goes and how we expand!"

Interested creators may apply by clicking here

Kick to work with OTK's subsidiary Cross Realm Inc. (Image via cross-realm-web.vercel.app)

What are the benefits of the KICK Partner Fast Track program?

Since its launch in 2022, Kick has driven major changes in the streaming industry and creator community, offering a generous revenue split and various innovative features. Now, the platform has partnered with Cross Realm Inc. to help creators fast-track their partnership program.

The KICK Partner Fast Track brings some key features for creators:

No Hour Requirements: No minimum or maximum streaming hours

Direct Partner Manager: Personal contact with a dedicated KICK Partner Manager

95/5 Sub Split: Industry-leading revenue sharing on subscriptions

Ad-Free Viewing: Provide your audience with an ad-free viewing experience

Customizable Pay Plans: See your revenue generated as soon as your stream ends and choose between weekly or monthly payments

Who is eligible for the KICK Partner Fast Track program?

Kick's Partner Fast Track program is ready to roll out, and it may be a game-changer for many up-and-coming creators on the platform. To be eligible to apply for the program, Kick streamers need to have a minimum of 100 average viewer (via press release):

"Streamers with 100 or more average viewers will be eligible to skip the general requirements and get fast-tracked through the KICK partner application process."

One additional benefit is that the program is open to non-streamers. So established influencers, creators, or online personalities on major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are free to apply.

OTK's Cross Realm Inc. is also on X (@XRealmAgency), where further updates regarding the program will be shared.

