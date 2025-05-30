Korean streamer confronts strangers after seemingly offensive remark in the Netherlands

Korean streamer Hyojeong "Mhyochi" Park recently confronted two individuals in the Netherlands after they seemingly made offensive remarks towards her. The streamer had been hosting an IRL broadcast at the time, with the entire ordeal being broadcast live to a wide audience. The clip of the incident has since gone viral online, especially on r/LivestreamFail on Reddit.

Mhyochi had been entering the subway when two individuals approached her and exclaimed:

"Ni hao! (Chinese greeting)"

"Say anyong!": Korean streamer Mhyochi confronts individuals in the Netherlands after seemingly offensive remarks

Mhyochi is a popular Korean content creator on Twitch, often holding IRL broadcasts for her 42,000 followers on the website. While she is originally Korean, she generally speaks English in her broadcasts, where she showcases her travel journeys across countries like Russia and Thailand.

During her time in the Netherlands, Mhyochi was quite taken aback and decided to confront the two individuals on camera when they used a Chinese greeting as she walked by them.

Correcting them, the streamer instead asked them to say the Korean informal greeting instead, stating:

"Ni hao? No! Not ni hao! Say anyong! Say anyong! Anyong!"

Seeing Mhyochi's reaction and the fact that she had been streaming at the time, the two individuals decided to make a hasty exit from the subway doors as she returned to address her audience.

In other news, Twitch streamer Marlon was allegedly attacked during a stroll outside his house. The streamer made a post on X showcasing the bruising as well as the cut he received due to the assault. He had supposedly been confronted by four men, and is unsure what he was attacked by that led to him getting cut and subsequently bleeding. The streamer also posted a photo of the cut itself on X and stated that he would be taking some time away.

