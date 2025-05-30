Twitch streamer Marlon allegedly gets attacked outside his home

Twitch streaming star Marlon was allegedly attacked by four unidentified individuals recently outside his house at night. The incident was described by the IRL streaming star in a post on X. Subsequently, he also showcased his face to his fans in the aftermath of the attack and the scuffle that ensued, which left him visibly bruised.

Ad

In a post made on X, Marlon described his experience dealing with the attackers:

"Came back home late last night and went outside to go get something down the street and got jumped by 4 people."

"No Idea why": Marlon describes being attacked by four individuals outside his house

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In his post made on May 30, 2025, Twitch streamer Marlon stated that he had been the victim of an unprecedented physical attack, one that left him injured and cut. The streamer had supposedly been strolling outside his house and was on the way to purchase something "down the street" when he was attacked.

Marlon revealed that he could not do much other than defend himself, going four versus one in the process. The streamer had supposedly been attacked earlier at night but took some time to process the attack before making a post about it on X.

Ad

He wrote:

"I have no Idea why but couldn’t really do much other then fight my way out of it.Haven’t been able to think straight all night so posting now instead. 4v1? Yea yall got it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a subsequent X post, he revealed that he had been cut by one of the individuals who had allegedly assaulted him, leaving him bloodied in the process. The streamer stated that he was unaware of what he was cut by because of the fight-or-flight reaction he was undergoing at the time of the incident.

In the second post, he wrote:

"Also got cut up by one of them don’t even remember what it was that cut me cause of the adrenaline. I’ll be back soon. Need to get my head right."

Ad

Twitch streamer Marlon recently called out fellow streamers for not supposedly supporting him after his recent involvement in a controversy. Marlon's alleged associate had come out to allege that he was sending photos of himself to others for money, among other accusations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More