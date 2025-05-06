"This industry is dirty": Marlon calls out streamers for not supporting him following recent controversy, fans believe he's talking about Jasontheween

Twitch streamer Marlon has addressed the community after a few allegations against him surfaced online. For those unaware, on May 4, 2025, videos featuring Marlon's alleged associate went viral on social media platforms such as X and TikTok, in which she claimed to have helped the content creator with his "fake image." She also accused him of lying about several things, including calling himself a "man of god," not drinking, and his relationship.

Furthermore, the alleged associate claimed that the Sweden-born personality was sending photos to people for money.

During a livestream on May 5, 2025, Marlon broke his silence and responded to the allegations. While he did refute the allegations mentioned above, he also made his feelings known about the streaming industry, labeling it "dirty."

Calling out certain unnamed streamers for not supporting him after allegations against him surfaced, Marlon said:

"I know exactly what's going on. And you know what the crazy thing is? I'm not going to say any names or nothing because you know exactly what I'm talking about. You know exactly who I'm talking about! And you know what? This industry is dirty. It is! And people will be there for you, and not be there for you. That's what it is. So, at the end of the day..."

In addition, the 24-year-old claimed that he "realized a lot of things" about "everything and everyone":

"I realized a lot of f**king things, I'll say that much. I realized a lot of f**king things! About everything and everybody, for that matter. I will say that much."

Marlon's cryptic statements elicited reactions from numerous netizens, with some speculating that he was referring to FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween." Meanwhile, others praised Kick star Adin Ross for reaching out to Marlon during the debacle.

He’s talking about Jason because there’s a video out there that he left him out of invite list" X user @JosiahG99398220 commented.

"nobody defended him thats lame asf. jason dead the worst </3" X user @TOlavsen29808 remarked.

"Funny how Jason is acting victim making this about him" X user @replied.

"W adin real for that" X user @GeneralClips tweeted.

What did Adin Ross say while discussing allegations against Marlon?

During a Kick stream on May 5, 2025, Adin Ross shared his thoughts on allegations against Marlon. While claiming that "all streamers" have done "f**ked" things, the Florida-based content creator urged Nick "FaZe Lacy" to defend Marlon.

Adin Ross said:

"You all have got to understand some s**t - all streamers have done some f**ked s**t, or made jokes and s**t, and y'all came around or whatever, bro. Marlon is a good dude! I called him on the phone and said, 'Hey, bro.' Lacy, that's your man. You better defend him, bro. I love you, Lacy, and I believe you better defend him, bro! That's a real friend for you, bro."

Furthermore, Adin Ross described Marlon as "not a weird dude," and questioned whether his live viewers were "crazy" to believe pedophilia allegations against him.

