KreekCraft says he'll "probably not" attend RDC 2025, as YouTubers plan on "mass exodus" from Roblox Star Program over Schlep controversy

In light of the recent controversy involving YouTuber Michael &quot;Schlep,&quot; popular Roblox personality Forrest &quot;KreekCraft&quot; has spoken out on whether he plans to attend the Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) 2025. For those out of the loop, Schlep has been making headlines in recent days after Roblox Corporation issued him a cease and desist notice and terminated his game account.For those unfamiliar with Schlep, he is a 22-year-old YouTuber and content creator who has dedicated his online career to catching &quot;predators&quot; present on the gaming platform. While Schlep's efforts resulted in six arrests, Roblox Corporation determined that his actions were &quot;actively interfering&quot; with the platform's established safety protocols.On August 11, 2025, KreekCraft shared an X post amid the ongoing controversy, claiming that prominent Roblox YouTubers were planning a &quot;mass exodus&quot; from the Roblox Star Program. Furthermore, the 28-year-old content creator stated that Roblox game developers planned to chant &quot;Free Schlep&quot; during the 2025 RDC.&quot;There's been talks between very large Roblox YouTubers planning a mass exodus from the Roblox Star Program. Roblox developers planning #freeschlep chants at RDC. A few sponsorship opportunities in jeopardy due to Roblox's recent actions. That's where we're at right now. 🙃&quot;When one netizen asked whether KreekCraft planned on attending this year's Roblox Developer Conference, he replied:&quot;'Will you still attend RDC 25?' (X user @Asherplayst writes) Still debating but probably not.&quot;Schlep eventually commented on KreekCraft being on the fence about attending RDC 2025.&quot;Wow. This is just insane. Kreekcraft is saying he probably won't attend Roblox's developer conference&quot; Schlep wrote in his X post, dated August 11, 2025.Asmongold explains why he believes Roblox terminated Schlep's gaming accountOn August 10, 2025, Schlep shared a 24-second-long video taken from a Just Chatting livestream by Twitch and Kick streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold.&quot;In it, the former OTK (One True King) member explained why he believed Roblox terminated the 22 year old's account, saying that the organization &quot;didn't want the negative press&quot; of being associated with child predators.&quot;'Banning an individual who's making active strides in protecting your platform from child abusers.' Well, it's because they don't want the negative press of having Roblox be associated with child predators. It's pretty obvious, right?&quot;As of this writing, Roblox Corporation has not issued an official statement regarding Schlep's termination from the platform.