KSI admits he was "cooked" by host Jack Whitehall at the 2025 BRIT Awards 

YouTube star and Prime Hydration owner Olajide "KSI" reacted to a viral clip of him getting roasted by Jack Whitehall, the host of the 2025 BRIT Awards. Whitehall had made a mention of KSI's viral song, Thick of It, during the event. The song had become meme material after its release in October 2024.

In a clip from the award show, Jack Whitehall can be seen talking about KSI's song, and requesting for it to be played only to take out a red buzzer, similar to ones seen in shows like Britain's Got Talent.

Reacting to his treatment at the hands of Whitehall at the award show, KSI posted on X:

"Boy I got cooked"

Jack Whitehall pokes fun at KSI's Thick of It during 2025 BRIT Awards by Jack Whitehall

The BRIT Awards focuses on celebrating excellence in music from artists belonging to the United Kingdom. A clip from the award show shows Jack Whitehall asking the "DJ" of the award ceremony to play KSI's song, which he sarcastically labeled as "song of the year":

"Who wants to hear the song of the year, the Thick of It this evening? Yes! Let's do it! DJ! Can we play the best song of 2024? Hit it, DJ!"

However, just as the song began to play, Whitehall took out a large red buzzer and pressed it. He then stated:

"Sorry, I'm actually so sorry. I've just been told in my hear that we don't have time for it. It's lovely to have you here, JJ."

Whitehall also trolled KSI for his recent role in Britain's Got Talent, with the latter becoming a judge on the show. Apart from this, Whitehall also mocked KSI's music career, as well as his various business ventures, including his boxing endeavours. Many netizens reacted to Jack Whitehall's KSI roast, with some labeling the interaction as "diabolical."

