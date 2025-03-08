KSI comes out to perform Thick of It at the Sidemen Charity Match Halftime show

The Sidemen Charity match is currently underway, and at the seventy-seventh minute, the match is tied with sixteen goals. The YouTube Allstars took charge of the first half of the second 45 minutes, but the Sidemen soon caught up. At half-time, Olajide "KSI" Olantunji from SDMN FC appeared, following British rapper J Tracey, to perform his viral 2024 hit, Thick Of It.

During his performance, JJ further transitioned into a remix of Thick Of It, adding an EDM flair to the song.

The YouTuber's performance had a massive crowd watching and singing along at Wembley Stadium. To set the scene, KSI stepped up on the center stage at the kickoff point, surrounded by a wave of over 90,000 spectators. The YouTuber joined center stage after Ladbroke Grove's AJ Tracey performed some of his viral tracks.

About the Sidemen Charity Match, at the end of the first half, the event had already raised over £3 million, smashing the set goal of 2.4 million.

Overall, the match ended in a 9-9 draw, leading to a penalty shootout where the YouTube Allstars emerged victorious. Darren "IShowSpeed" scored the decisive penalty, sealing the win for his team and leading to an unfortunate loss for Sidemen FC.

KSI's Thick Of It: From being ridiculed online to getting nominated for a BRIT award

For those unaware, KSI’s single, Thick of It, with Trippie Redd, went viral, garnering over 5 million views within the first three days of its release. While the track did earn KSI fame, it did not come without its fair share of criticism and trolling by audiences and artists alike.

The backlash also spilled over onto social media sites, where TikTok users mocked the song in many videos. KSI reacted to the backlash by uploading a video titled, I'm getting cooked, expressing his frustration at the negative response and claiming that the hate towards his music seemed artificial.

Despite the trolling and negative feedback, Thick of It achieved commercial success, peaking at #6 on the UK Singles Chart and #64 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song was also nominated for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2025.

