KSI praises Donald Trump after a clip of the US President-elect drinking PRIME at UFC goes viral

YouTuber-turned-boxer Olajide "KSI" has praised Donald Trump in a post on X while commenting on a clip of the US President-elect drinking from a bottle of PRIME at UFC 309. Trump's appearance at the UFC event has garnered a lot of attention, as the soon-to-be President of the United States sat ringside with Elon Musk, RFK Jr, and Kid Rock.

KSI, who recently visited India to launch PRIME with Logan Paul and MrBeast, reposted a clip of Donald Trump with a caption reading "W Trump" on X, seemingly praising the politician for drinking his beverage brand.

Expand Tweet

Trending

KSI's post soon went viral with millions of impressions on X and got mixed reactions from his followers, as some criticized the British online personality for his comment about Trump drinking PRIME.

"Anything for a buck eh": KSI's post about Donald Trump drinking PRIME at UFC gets mixed reactions online

Both KSI and Logan Paul are known for their usage of social media and online influence to promote PRIME, the beverage company they founded in 2022. The two have traveled around the world launching the brand across countries, and they recently collaborated with MrBeast to include the drink in Lunchly, a pre-packaged lunch product that has been mired in controversy.

With clips of Donald Trump at the UFC going viral, KSI seemingly jumped on the bandwagon to give PRIME a boost by reposting a video of the incoming US President drinking his brand's product. However, this has not gone down well with some X users.

Many criticized Olajide's post on X for the way he promoted his drink by reposting a clip of Trump, with some claiming that the YouTuber would do anything "for a buck."

"Anything for a buck eh," wrote @coolman295able.

Others noted that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, insinuating that KSI should not be using this example to promote PRIME.

"Major L to be endorsed by a convict," said @meggiemood..

Others noted that people look up to KSI and that he should be setting better examples.

"No, not in any scenario. Someone drinking Prime doesn’t overlook how much of an awful person they are. The amount of people who look up to you, seeing you post this. Grim." claimed @RapTalkv2.

Some even called the YouTuber "washed".

"When you realise your goat is washed," said @Sigh999_.

That said, some of his followers did have a positive reaction to the post about Donald Trump drinking PRIME.

"Rare W KSI," posted @Futu7e.

Another follower defended the post, claiming it did not mean KSI was politically aligned with Donald Trump.

"Shut up man, the next leader of the free world is drinking his product. He didn’t say 'I completely agree with all policies and actions of Donald Trump and endorse him', he’s just happy he’s using his product." explained @BarryCFC123.

In related news, Kai Cenat has been getting some backlash recently after the Twitch streamer promoted sports betting on his ongoing Mafiathon 2 marathon broadcast.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback