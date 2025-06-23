KSI says he's not attending Logan Paul's wedding as "something" might happen between him and Jake Paul

Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," has stated that he would not attend his business partner Logan Paul's wedding because "something" might happen between him and Jake Paul at the venue. On June 22, 2025, a 44-second video from KSI's livestream surfaced on X, in which Logan Paul seemed to confront him for not attending his upcoming wedding.

The WWE superstar was heard saying:

"(KSI asks, 'How have you been, anyway?') Busy. Chilling now. Planning for this wedding that you're not coming to. I get it. I get it."

Claiming that Logan knew why he wasn't attending the wedding, JJ said:

"Nah, don't do that. You know why! Bro, imagine I go to your wedding, Jake's there, I am there, it's open, bro. There's that tension between us. (Logan Paul responds, 'Yeah, we have been filming for a reality show, it's sick material.') No! Everyone is going to be like, 'Something's about to happen, someone's going down.' I got my bodyguards. He's got his bodyguards. It's like, I'm winning, bro! (Logan Paul responds, 'It's great! Give me a story, bro!') Yeah, you'll just think about that. Oh, my god!"

Netizens on X had much to say about Logan Paul and KSI's conversation, with one community member labeling the Briton's feud with Jake Paul as "fake" and "lame."

"Fake beef is rly lame" X user @JumpmanJLow wrote.

"This is all for the cameras" X user @StockStormX remarked.

"Bro really can't put his differences aside to go to his wedding 💀" X user @suayrez posted.

"Imagine wanting a friend to attend your wedding just to add tension for a reality tv show 😭" X user @DoobyDoDis commented.

"He's the one that treats us like colleagues" - KSI claims Sidemen member Behzinga "doesn't want" to be a friend

Another video from KSI's livestream was posted on X, in which he claimed that Ethan "Behzinga" treats Sidemen members "like colleagues," and that he "doesn't want" to be their friend.

The 32-year-old elaborated:

"No, honestly, he never goes to any events. He never goes to any events, any trips. No, I'm putting him on... honestly, we do group dinners, he doesn't do any of it. He doesn't want to be our friend. He's always saying, 'Oh, my god.' Bro, he says that we're colleagues, but it's him. He's the one that treats us like colleagues. We're always having fun together, and he's like, 'I'm out. I'm out.' He didn't come to Vegas. I did a whole Vegas trip, he didn't come. I'm onto you, bro."

JJ made headlines in April 2025 when the "KSI door giveaway" went viral on social media platforms such as Reddit, X, and TikTok.

