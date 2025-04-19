What is the "KSI door giveaway" meme? Sidemen member reacts to Twitch streamer Cinna over her comments

UK YouTuber JJ "KSI" recently tried his hand at streaming. While he isn't the most regular, he has been streaming lately courtesy of his association and promotion of the Baller League UK edition (creator-led soccer competition). His streams have ended up producing a rather comical meme that's been making the rounds.

Ad

Those who have followed the streamer will know that many viewers have sent YouTube Super Chats, asking him to buy them a door. It originated during a livestream on his second YouTube channel, where a viewer donated and jokingly requested a "door giveaway." Here's JJ's reaction:

"'Are you going to do a door giveaway?' What are you f**king on about? Are you dumb? Is there something wrong with you? What is a door giveaway?"

Ad

Trending

Another message read, "I need a door, JJ. Help." The Sidemen member reacted:

"What do you mean you need a door? Buy a f**king door or make a door! Get some f**king wood...I'm not doing a f**king door giveaway! That's the dumbest giveaway I have ever heard in my life. There's something wrong with you, man."

Ad

Ad

Twitch streamer Cinna joins in, asks KSI to do a door giveaway

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" also joined in on the joke after she mentioned adding a door to her setup. Someone from her chat asked her to request the door from KSI, to which the streamer responded:

"Ask KSI for a door? Wait, I should ask him for a door. You're right. I just know he's gonna get f**king (mad). What is that KSI door thing? He used to get so mad at that."

Ad

The clip was shared by KSI's fan page on X (@ksinews_), which received a response from the YouTuber himself.

"Stop this. It’s not a thing."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The joke even made its way to one of the official Baller League streams, where KSI was serving as a co-commentator. A visibly frustrated and confused KSI asked his fellow commentator to stop with the joke, admitting that he didn’t quite understand the meme.

KSI reacts to the door meme reaching the Baller League broadcast (Image via X/@sdmnfcupdates)

The seemingly absurd door meme also made its way to Darren "IShowSpeed." During a recent IRL (in real life) stream, a Super Chat asked him the same question that had been posed to KSI. The streamer responded:

Ad

"What is a door giveaway? Like, y'all want me to give away a door? An actual-f**king-door? Like a door knob? What y'all talking about, a door giveaway? The hell is going on?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite venturing into the streaming world, KSI still primarily identifies as a YouTuber. He is a member of the long-standing UK YouTube group, the Sidemen, which boasts over 20 million subscribers. The group releases weekly videos focused on challenges, game shows, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More