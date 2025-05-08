Lacy claims he used to earn thousands of dollars per month due to people mixing up his Fortnite Code with Lachlan's

Streamer Nick "Lacy" Fosco recently spoke on how he inadvertently profited from Australian YouTuber Lachlan Power's Fortnite Creator Code. For those unaware, a creator code in Fortnite allows players to support their favorite creators by entering their code when making in-game purchases or buying games from the Epic Games Store.
This feature was released under the Support-A-Creator (SAC) program back in October 2018 as a limited-time event. After it gained significant traction within the community, Epic Games decided to make it a permanent feature. Essentially, when a player uses a creator's code, the creator earns a small commission from the purchase.
After Fosco met Power at a boot camp conducted to prepare players for the Fortnite Pro-Am set to be held on May 10, 2025, in Los Angeles, he began explaining how Lachlan unintentionally supported him as an up-and-coming content creator:
"I had code 'Lacy' on Fortnite okay? ('Oh, don't tell me this is one of those situations,' said Lachlan) Like before I even started streaming and no one knew who I was, but I had code 'Lacy' 'cuz I had a thousand followers on TikTok, and people thought that they spelt code 'Lachy'..."
Nick explained that since there was a single letter difference between their codes, Lachlan fans would often input "Lacy" instead of "Lachy" after making an online purchase. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Fosco, considering he was making upwards of $6,000 a month through this mix-up:
"People spelled code 'Lachy' [as] 'Lacy' and I was making six thousand dollars a month off you. ('Are you being deada*s?' asked Lachlan) I swear to God. So, I just wanna say thank you."
"I respect it": Lachlan responds to the Fortnite Creator Code mix-up involving Lacy
As Fosco explained the situation, Lachlan referred to a similar incident that affected a major creator within the Fortnite space, Lannan "LazarBeam":
"Oh, this is like a Code Lazar situation."
To sum it up, LazarBeam's official creator code is "Lazar." However, another individual registered a similar-looking code, "Lazer," which many fans mistakenly used when intending to extend support. From a monetary perspective, Lannan claimed he might have lost millions of dollars because of this simple spelling error.
With regards to Lacy, Lachlan responded positively, expressing respect for the streamer:
"I respect it. If you're making 6k a month, how many months are we talking about?"
Fosco then responded, revealing that he banked about $25,000 in four months because of the code:
"It was like four months... I made like 25 bands off of it... I was making 6k a month off literally doing nothing."
In other news, FaZe clan CEO reportedly "kicked" Lacy from the clan following a behind-the-scenes debacle.