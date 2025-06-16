Late Twitch streamer Reckful's original World of Warcraft account unbanned after nearly 11 years

After nearly 11 years, late Twitch streamer Byron "Reckful's" original World of Warcraft account has been unbanned. For context, on December 27, 2014, Reckful took to X to let the community know that his 10-year-old main account had been permanently banned with "no warning whatsoever."

He wrote:

"@BlizzardCS Hello, after playing for 10 years I was permanently banned with no warning whatsoever. I would like to speak to someone please"

Blizzard Entertainment's customer support eventually responded, disclosing that the content creator's account had been banned for sharing and gaining an in-game advantage. They also informed Byron that the permanent suspension would not be lifted:

"@ByronBernstein (1) Be aware that malicious activity on an account does not simply include doing damage to that account but also sharing @ByronBernstein (2) to gain an in-game advantage. The acct was warned for the same behavior previously. As such, the acct action will stay."

On June 15, 2025, X user @N_Tys26 posted that Reckful's original World of Warcraft account had been reinstated. They added that Twitch streamer Barry, also known as "Barry74," planned to showcase the account on stream:

"ORIGINAL RECKFUL WOW ACCOUNT UNBANNED. After nearly 11 years, the legendary @reckful WoW account has been unbanned. The account is now in the hands of Reckful's friend, @Barry_74, who plans to showcase the account on stream and reminisce about one of WoW's most influential players."

Twitch streamer Barry shows Reckful's original World of Warcraft account after getting it unbanned after nearly 11 years

During a livestream on June 14, 2025, Barry played World of Warcraft using Reckful's original account, showcasing the latter's Outlaw Rogue, Alignest, bearing the "Malevolent Gladiator" title.

Explaining why he decided to display Byron's account to the online community, Barry said:

"So I know we're all trolling and s**t, you're calling me gay and s**t, but I really was excited to show you guys this. Because he meant a lot to me in my life, and I know I got to meet him and stuff like that. I know he meant so much to you guys, and I was really grateful I actually got to meet him and be friends with him. Like in person and hang out with him. Because think about that. Think about how many of you guys watched him and, me out of all of you guys, out of luck, because I was good at a video game, and I ran in and met the right people. I got to be really good friends with him. Like, I am so lucky and so grateful for that. You guys get that, right?"

Reckful was a Twitch veteran who was best known for his gaming, Just Chatting, and game development content. He died by suicide on July 2, 2020, at the age of 31.

