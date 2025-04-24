Twitch streamer claims he has Reckful's World of Warcraft account

A Twitch streamer has claimed to have access to the World of Warcraft account originally belonging to Reckful, another former streamer from the Amazon-backed platform, who had passed away in July 2020. Supposedly, Reckful's brother had sold his World of Warcraft account following his passing, with the individual who had purchased the account passing it on to Twitch streamer Barry74.

Recently, while streaming on his Twitch channel, which has 65,700 followers, Barry74 claimed:

"Did I ever tell you I have Reckful's account? This WoW account?... Yeah, dude, his brother apparently sold his WoW account. Like, someone joined my Discord, and it was like a big account seller that joined my Discord and messaged me. And was like, is this Reckful's account or whatever? And it was..."

[Timestamp: 1:37:54]

The account supposedly obtained by Barry74 originally belongs to Byron "Reckful", a popular former Twitch streamer and esports player known best for his achievements and extensive coverage of World of Warcraft. Reckful was 31 years old when he passed away, with his death being attributed to suicide.

Barry74 was seen exploring the titles and items attained by Reckful during his time in-game and also pointing out the dates the late streamer had obtained them, going as far back as 2010.

Continuing on to explain how he had supposedly gained access to Reckful's WoW account through an account reseller, Barry74 claimed:

"And he's like, I just obtained it for like a lot of money, and it's been going around a few people since 2020, which is when he died. And then he gave it to me for free, because he's like, I'd rather, like, you have it than it just sits there instead of people selling it and sh**."

