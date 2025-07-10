YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has announced details for his sporting event, Ludwig's Basketball Jam. For those unfamiliar, Ludwig's Basketball Jam is a 3v3 basketball face-off event with six teams of content creators competing against one another.

On July 9, 2025, Ludwig took to X to announce that his basketball event, featuring popular streamers, content creators, and influencers, will take place on July 12, 2025, on his official YouTube and Twitch channels at 1 PM PST, 4 PM ET, 3 PM CT, 8 PM GMT, 9 PM BST, 1:30 AM IST, 5 AM JST, and 12 AM GST.

Furthermore, fans can attend and watch the streamer sporting event for free, on a first-come, first-served basis. For those interested, Ludwig's Basketball Jam is being held at 3855 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90037, with doors opening at 12 PM Pacific Time, and the event beginning at 1 PM.

According to the event's official page on the Humanitix website, fans attending the event are not permitted to bring the following items:

Alcohol and Drugs

Glass Bottles

Fireworks, slingshots, laser pointers, flashlights

Professional camera equipment, tripods

Weapons, explosives, pepper spray, tear gas, etc.

Pocket knives or blades of any size or style.

Water guns, toy replica weapons, squirt bottles

Noise making devices, such as horns, cowbells, whistles

Skateboards, roller blades, skates, scooters

Backpacks & bags will be subject to search by security at the entrance to the venue

Readers can RSVP to Ludwig's Basketball Jam and receive free admission by clicking here.

Which streamers are participating in Ludwig's Basketball Jam?

On the same day (July 9, 2025), Ludwig announced streamers and content creators as team captains for his basketball event. Disclosing that he is one of the six team captains at the event, the Mogul Money Live host revealed the following names:

Ludwig

Eric " PointCrow " Morino

Alexander " FaZe Adapt " Hamilton Prynkiewicz

Maya Higa

Josh " Ellum " Bingle

Trevor Evarts

List of six streamers participating as team captains for Ludwig's Basketball Jam (Image via x.com/LudwigAhgren)

