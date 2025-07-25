  • home icon
  • Matt Wallace posts viral tweet showing alleged photo of Ghislaine Maxwell "carrying a strange object after meeting with the feds"

By Diana George
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:48 GMT
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (Image via Getty)
A cryptic tweet by Matt Wallace, conservative commentator and streamer on Rumble, has sparked speculation after he shared an alleged photo of Ghislaine Maxwell carrying a "strange object" following her recent meeting with federal investigators. The post, which went viral on X, has driven renewed attention toward Maxwell’s continued collaboration with law enforcement officials in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

On July 25, 2025, Matt Wallace posted a grainy picture of two security guards holding a prison door open for Ghislaine Maxwell, allegedly after she met with the feds. The woman in the photo appears to be holding a package of some sort.

Wallace captioned the picture:

"JUST CAUGHT GHISLAINE MAXWELL ON CAMERA CARRYING A STRANGE OBJECT AFTER MEETING WITH THE FEDS PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO WHAT HAPPENS NEXT"
Wallace, known for his commentary on high-profile cases, did not provide further context, leaving followers to speculate.

DOJ meets with Ghislaine Maxwell as brother alleges new evidence in Epstein case

The tweet came not long after Ghislaine Maxwell was interviewed for multiple hours as part of the Department of Justice's reinvestigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s network by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. Maxwell’s attorney, David Markus, said the session was “very productive,” adding that she had answered every question without invoking the Fifth Amendment.

Blanche also wrote a statement on X on July 24, informing the public of the DOJ's meeting with Maxwell.

The meeting was organized as pressure from lawmakers and the public mounted for transparency in the Epstein case. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement expressing the DOJ’s commitment to “pursue justice.” However, some skeptics, such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, questioned Blanche's neutrality given his prior position as Donald Trump’s attorney.

According to The New York Post, Ghislaine's brother, Ian Maxwell, has alleged that his sister is compiling “new evidence” to potentially offer to federal investigators, which he says may have had a significant impact on the outcome of her 2021 trial.

On July 23, Ian said in an email to The Post that she would offer this new material as part of her appeal against her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. He insisted that she was innocent and said the evidence would raise questions about the fairness of her prosecution by the Southern District of New York.

Ian Maxwell also noted his sister’s status as one of the last remaining living individuals with complete knowledge about Jeffrey Epstein’s activities, including access to his powerful cadre of associates. Without revealing what the evidence was, his comments have sparked conjecture that there could be fresh disclosures about Epstein’s powerful connections.

Ghislaine Maxwell remains a pivotal figure in the Epstein saga. Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s deceased accusers, referred to Maxwell as his “booking agent” for his crimes, saying she had known “all the johns and all the victims.”

The DOJ has yet to comment on Matt Wallace's tweet. According to The New York Post, Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled for a deposition on August 11, 2025, to present further evidence.

