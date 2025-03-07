Micah Richards compares IShowSpeed's CBS Sports appearance with Denzel Washington

On March 6, 2025, during Champions League week, YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" Watkins appeared on CBS's Sports Golazo match coverage featuring legendary footballer Thierry Henry as well as Kate Scott, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher. Although brief, Speed's appearance was jam-packed with the YouTuber's classic antics, and this confused some, like Gary Lineker.

Lineker, a former professional player for the English national team and clubs like Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, hosts a podcast alongside Alan Shearer and Sport's Golazo's very own Micah Richards. During the latest episode of the podcast, Gary questioned Richards about IShowSpeed's guest appearance, seemingly perplexed about what the hype was about.

To help the rest of the crew understand Speed's notoriety, Micah drew a comparison between the YouTuber and one of Hollywood's most esteemed actors, Denzel Washington:

"This guy was like Denzel Washington coming through the door. It was madness! It was absolute madness."

Micah Richards explains how IShowSpeed and CBS Sports Golazo joined forces

Micah explained to Shearer and Lineker that this entire situation started after Thierry Henry intercepted Speed at the Match For Hope charity match on February 14, 2025, asking him to join the CBS show. Speed obliged, and later sent Richards a direct message, asking for a date:

"He DM'd me about two weeks ago saying ,'Oh, I'd love to come on your guy's show'... So he messaged me, 18th of Feb, basically he said, 'Yo bro, how do I get in contact with someone to get on the show?' so I sorted it out."

Micah then went on to recap Speed's highlights from his appearance on the show:

"So the gag was, him and Jamie have a bit of to-and-fro... then one of the producers thought it'd be very clever for them to have a race."

Once on set, IShowSpeed engaged in various activities with the panelists. Carrying forth his competitive nature, he participated in an arm-wrestling match and a footrace with Jamie Carragher. Additionally, he humorously imitated Carragher's accent and performed his own signature bark.

Lineker surprisingly proved that he is quite in tune with Speed's viral moments online. During Micah's debrief, Gary brought up iconic incidents like Darren's appearance at the Ballon D'Or award ceremony or his viral race with Olympian Noah Lyles.

Finally, Micah Richards shared his thought process when Speed decided to do a daring backflip attempt off the Golazo desk:

"At the end of the show, he gets onto the desk at CBS, and he backflips... I'm thinking, live on CBS... if he breaks his neck... there must've been some nervous people watching that."

In other news, IShowSpeed met up with Kai Cenat, MrBeast, and other internet celebrities ahead of the long-awaited Sidemen Charity Match on March 8, 2025.

