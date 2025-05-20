"Miss Saiyler is getting a little sister": Macaiyla announces she and Tyler1 are expecting second daughter

Twitch streamer Macaiyla announced on May 19, 2025, that she and League of Legends star Tyler "Tyler1" are expecting their second child. The couple are already parents to Saiyler Rue Steinkamp, who was born in April 2024.

Macaiyla shared pregnancy photos with Tyler1 on her Instagram and X accounts. In the images, the pair can be seen posing around their home with their daughter, as the streamer showed off her baby bump.

Macaiyla also revealed that her due date is September 11, explaining that the couple chose to take "comfy home photos" this time instead of hiring a professional photographer, as they did for the announcement of their first child.

On Instagram, she wrote:

"And then there were 2 🤍 Coming September 11th. We decided to take some comfy home photos instead of finding a photographer this time around. Hope you guys are just as excited as we are to see our family grow."

She also confirmed the gender of the baby, stating that Saiyler is going to have a "little sister":

"Miss Saiyler is getting a little sister :)"

Her social media post has garnered a lot of attention from fans and fellow content creators.

"LETS GOOOOO CONGRATS !!" Nickmercs posted.

Fans also shared video game-centered jokes while congratulating the couple.

"we are getting another spawn of macaiyla before gta 6," an X user wrote.

"Another Tyler1 and Macaiyla spawn before Bloodborne PC is wild," another posted.

"Baby number two is on the way!": Tyler1 talks about Macaiyla's pregnancy news, claims she wants five children

Timestamp 00:06:18

Tyler1 addressed the pregnancy news during his May 19 Twitch stream by pulling up Macaiyla's post on X and saying:

"Yes sir, yes sir, baby number two is on the way! I think she showed it on stream a couple of times. Plus DreamHack is coming up, and they are going, so she didn't even bother hiding it. Yeah, she is six, five and a half month guys."

"You guys are like, 'Why is T1 looking so tired recently?' Pregnant Macaiyla plus Saiyler. That's all I'm going to say. It has been rough, but it's fine, it's fine."

The Twitch streamer noted that their second child is due in less than four months and added that Macaiyla eventually wants five children:

"So yeah, baby number two coming. T-Minus three months, three and a half-ish months, yup. Told you guys, I want three. Macaiyla wants five. We'll see, now that's exciting. Happy to be able to share it with you guys."

He concluded his announcement by seemingly mocking other people's pregnancy announcements:

"'I felt really disgusting keeping it hidden in the dark from you guys, my community. Every day I would start streaming, I would be virtually lying to the people who made it possible for me to be here. I just wanted to do it, so I am glad to have finally expressed it.' I can't believe people actually talk like that, that's crazy."

Tyler1 has been playing a variety of games on his channel in recent years. His time playing World of Warcraft with the OnlyFangs guild earlier this year was full of drama.

