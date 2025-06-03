Mizkif claims he "literally has no friends" after moving out of Texas, explains why he shifted to LA

In January 2025, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" officially announced his departure from his infamous home in Austin, Texas, where most of his most viral on-stream moments happened. On March 15, 2025, he conducted his final stream from the Austin location, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter in his career, one that would start in Los Angeles.

That being said, the transition seems to be far from smooth sailing. Recently, from his LA pad, the streamer expressed a sense of loneliness, especially considering a large part of his streaming circle, including the One True King (OTK) network, a collective that he is part-owner of, still resides in Texas.

In a June 2 Twitch broadcast, Matthew pleaded for Los Angeles-based creators to "hang out" with him. This call seemed to come from a place of desperation as the streamer expressed that he has "nobody else" for him.

"If you're in LA, if you're a streamer, please hang out with me because I have nobody else. Literally no friends, I'm basically starting anew."

As different as it may be, he did label the situation as exciting, pointing out that it could either go well or end up in "disaster." Again, Mizkif encouraged his fellow streamers in the area to play video games and react to trending clips with him:

"It's kinda exciting, but could also be a huge disaster. So if you're a streamer and you're like, 'Oh, I wanna hang out,' if you're down to play Mario Kart for the next month and a half, or react to Top Kek, I'm here."

"I love everyone in Austin": Mizkif speaks on his transition to Los Angeles

Soon after, Mizkif clarified that he is still on good terms with the streaming crowd in Austin, and mentioned that he spoke to his close associate and fellow OTK member, Esfand, earlier that morning:

"TL;DR, the reason why I moved to LA, is I straight-up just wanted to move here for years. I love everyone in Austin still, I'm still friends with everyone in Austin... I still talk to them. Literally talked to Esfand this morning."

In his January announcement video titled I Can Finally Talk About This, Matthew cited instances of trauma that contributed to his decision to leave:

"That trauma lies in this house, it lies in this room, and every time I walk in here, my brain just freezes, I can't think straight, I can't process things."

Regardless, moving forward, fans can expect some out-of-the-ordinary collaborative streams from Mizkif in this new setting.

In other news, streamers Destiny and Dan Saltman suggested that Mizkif's Twitch channel is likely being boosted by viewbotting.

