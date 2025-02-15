"More valuable to me than any amount of money": Asmongold explains why he never pursued a Twitch contract

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently discussed the reasons behind him not not attempting to acquire a contract with Twitch so far. The streamer, who often streams from his account zackrawrr, often uses his broadcasts on the Amazon-owned platform to give his opinions on current events, both online and offline.

Ad

Asmongold talked about a number of his friends receiving contracts from Twitch, with some supposedly not revealing the fact:

"A bunch of people got contracts like a lot of my friends got contracts, and a lot of people, maybe you guys don't even know had contracts. Like, some people I know had contracts that didn't say it, because it was like, basically, it's complicated, right? But it was nothing misleading or deceiving, it's just that they weren't made public."

Ad

Trending

Claiming "freedom" as being one of the prominent reasons behind him not following his fellow streamers in getting a Twitch contract, Asmongold stated:

"I never pursued a contract like that because I didn't like feeling committed to streaming. Like, to me, freedom in my life is the most important thing and there is not a dollar amount that you can put on that number that would be worth it to me."

Ad

"To do what I want to do": Asmongold talks about the reason behind him not signing a contract with Twitch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold is no stranger to controversy, with his contentious opinions on sensitive topics having previously made him the subject of much controversy online. One such instance was his comments about the Middle East, which also became the topic of discussion by Cinna as she suggested that OTK and Emiru should cut ties with him.

Talking further about his preference for freedom for what he wants to say over a Twitch contract, Asmongold said:

Ad

"There is not a dollar amount that you can put on that number, that would be worth it to me. So, the freedom to yes or no, to do what I want to do or not do what I want to do, to say what I want to say, or not say what I don't want to say. That is more valuable to me than any amount of money, and so that's why I didn't sign the contract. I didn't do it. It was that and the ads."

Ad

Asmongold also recently addressed the comments made by Cinna in which she insinuated that One True King should consider cutting ties with Asmongold over his controversial comments. He claimed that he was indifferent to her making such a suggestion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback