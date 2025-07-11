"Most gregarious Overwatch player": Fans react as Ludwig reveals getting video message from Luka Dončić

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 11, 2025 20:16 GMT
Netizens are reacting to a video sent in by Basketball star Luka Dončić asking him to "hang out" (Image via @LudwigAhgren/X and Ludwig/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren recently reacted to a video sent in by Slovenian basketball player Luka Dončić as a response to an invite sent in by the streamer for his upcoming basketball tournament. In the video, Dončić can be seen apologizing to Ahgren for not being able to attend the latter's Basketball Jam 2025 tournament, which is set to take place on July 12.

In an X post made on July 11, 2025, Ludwig stated that he had attempted to contact someone on Luka Dončić's team. While the team had responded by stating that the basketball player was "busy," the response included an attached video showing Dončić asking to "hang out" sometime.

A clip of Ahgren reacting to Dončić's video has gone viral on Reddit. The clip, posted on r/LivestreamFail, has attracted many reactions pointing to Dončić's somewhat hesitant demeanor that was supposedly apparent within the video.

One Reddit user jokingly pointed out Luka Dončić's impressive statistics in Overwatch 2, with him placing among the top 500 players within the game.

"Most gregarious overwatch player," wrote Reddit user u/croagslayer46
Others commented on how the basketball star appeared in the video, with some believing that the player may have been "forced" to send it:

"I'm really curious why he had to send in a video of himself and who forced him lmao," wrote Reddit user u/billie_eyelashh
"Luka blink twice if you need help," wrote Reddit user u/ramentissue
"Bro sounded like he sighed before saying “let’s hang out,” wrote Reddit user u/UnHumChun
"Luka's just one of those socially awkward gamers, if that makes sense," wrote Reddit user u/opkpopfanboyv3

What is Ludwig's Basketball Jam tournament?

Twitch and YouTube star Ludwig announced the details of his upcoming tournament on July 9, 2025. The tournament itself is meant to be a 3v3 basketball event, featuring six teams consisting of content creators. The event will be broadcast live on July 12, 2025.

The event is also available to watch in person for free on a first-come, first-served basis for fans of the streamers involved. Details of the exact timings of the broadcast, as well as the process for attending the event, can be found here.

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

