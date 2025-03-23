  • home icon
MrBeast asks followers to dunk their face in ice water as morning ritual

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 23, 2025 20:51 GMT
MrBeast recently shared a morning ritual with his audience on X (Image via MrBeast/X)
MrBeast recently shared a morning ritual with his audience on X (Image via MrBeast/X)

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently asked his followers to partake in a morning ritual while wishing them a good morning in a post on X. YouTube's most subscribed creator asked his audience to put their faces inside ice water, as the activity is said to have multiple purported benefits, ranging from skin-related benefits to increasing attention and alertness in the morning.

Making his post on X on March 23, 2025, MrBeast wrote:

"Morning gang, don’t forget to dunk your face in ice water today."'
also-read-trending Trending

MrBeast suggests morning ritual to followers on X days after sharing weight loss progress over the years

Jimmy "MrBeast" has previously talked about his journey with health and fitness, explaining how he started working diligently to lose weight in 2022 by partaking in resistance training under a trainer consistently, getting in twelve thousand steps, and maintaining good sleep alongside a good diet.

In a post on X from June 2023, the YouTuber claimed to have lost 20% of his body fat after following the aforementioned fitness regime for ten months — he was reportedly at 40%+ body fat when starting.

In early March 2025, the Beast Games creator also revealed that he has used an unconventional technique to track his weight loss over the years. He claimed he would track his appearance in the thumbnails for the Sidemen Charity Matches to see how much weight he has visibly lost over the years.

MrBeast's suggestion of an ice-water face dip morning ritual seems to be another health-related habit he has seemingly adopted over the years.

In his latest YouTube video, MrBeast was seen attempting to visit the "5 deadliest places on Earth," which included locations like an African desert chock full of wild animals, a frozen waterfall where they attempted ice climbing, and a trip to the "world's deadliest road" situated in Bolivia.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
