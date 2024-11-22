MrBeast claims his upcoming video with Cristiano Ronaldo will be his "best YouTube video"

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has commented on his upcoming video with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. For those out of the loop, the content creator went viral on November 21, 2024, when he appeared as a guest on the Al-Nassr captain's YouTube video, titled I Meet MrBeast To Break The Internet!!.

In the comments section, MrBeast announced that he would release his "biggest video ever" with Ronaldo on November 30, 2024. While expressing gratitude to the Portuguese forward for inviting him to appear on his YouTube channel, the Kansas native disclosed that the 39-year-old sports legend will also release a video on the same date:

"Thanks so much for having me! Ronaldo and I also filmed my biggest video ever dropping November 30th on my channel.. it will blow your minds ;) Ronaldo is also dropping a video on his channel then too."

Jimmy's comment posted under Cristiano Ronaldo's most recent collaboration with him (Image via @cristiano/YouTube)

X user @totalcristiano reposted the 26-year-old's YouTube comment. In response, MrBeast claimed his upcoming collaboration with Ronaldo would "easily" be his "best YouTube video all year." He also predicted that the football community would "love" it:

"Easily will be my best YouTube video all year, I think the football world is going to love it (Smiling face with three hearts emoji)."

In response, prominent X user @greg16676935420 made a lighthearted comment:

"If Cristiano is in it, I'm guessing the soccer world will like it more than the football world."

MrBeast's simply responded with:

"True."

MrBeast believes Cristiano Ronaldo won't be able to overtake his YouTube subscriber record

In the YouTube video mentioned above, Cristiano Ronaldo asked MrBeast how long it took him to reach 60 million YouTube subscribers. After the YouTuber disclosed that it took him approximately 13 years to amass such a large number of followers on the Google-owned platform, Ronaldo asked:

"Do you think I'm going to beat you? Do you think?"

MrBeast responded:

"No! It depends on what you start doing. If you start bringing in other footballers on here, and you start reacting to your biggest plays, I think that would crush. So, if you get in a rhythm, I think you can make some killer content."

Timestamp: 00:52

Ronaldo then said he did not intend to beat MrBeast's YouTube record:

"But this record is for you. I don't want to beat that record, honestly."

In addition to his collaboration with Ronaldo, which is set to release on November 30, 2024, MrBeast's Amazon Prime game show, Beast Games, will premiere on December 19, 2024.

