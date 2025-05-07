MrBeast continues ritual of sharing viewership stats as YouTuber celebrates 27th birthday

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has continued his yearly ritual of sharing his viewership statistics on his YouTube channel. Each year on May 7, which is his birthday, MrBeast shares the number of views he attained over the year since his last birthday.

The YouTuber was born on May 7, 1998, making him 27 years old this year. Posting on X to commemorate his birthday, MrBeast wrote:

"Happy Birthday MrBeast!"

MrBeast shares yearly viewership statistics in a post on X on his birthday

MrBeast is currently the most subscribed content creator on the Google-owned video sharing platform. As such, it is no surprise that the YouTuber's challenge-based videos garner tens of millions of views every year.

However, this was not always the case, as showcased by MrBeast in his X post, according to which he garnered just a few thousand views at one point when uploading on YouTube as a teenager.

He started his journey when he was just twelve years old. MrBeast wrote:

"Here is how many views we got on YouTube every year of my life from age 12 to now 27!"

The list shared by the YouTuber includes his age next to the number of views he attained at that age:

12 - 15,000

13 - 7,000

14 - 41,148

15 - 125,634

16 - 202,000

17 - 5,482,596

18 - 122,441,813

19 - 464,282,517

20 - 2,099,879,911

21 - 3,324,451,660

22 - 8,184,185,544

23 - 13,265,311,414

24 - 19,135,206,772

25 - 32,686,259,082

26 - 36,436,299,644

27 - Just started

In other news, MrBeast recently said he is excitedly anticipating the release of Rockstar Games' GTA 6 and has already planned nearly 10 videos focused on the game. This revelation by the YouTuber comes after Rockstar Games released the second trailer for its upcoming title, which has gained much hype online.

