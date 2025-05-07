  • home icon
  MrBeast continues ritual of sharing viewership stats as YouTuber celebrates 27th birthday

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 07, 2025 18:57 GMT
MrBeast recently shared his viewership statistics as part of a yearly birthday ritual (Image via YouTube/MrBeast)

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has continued his yearly ritual of sharing his viewership statistics on his YouTube channel. Each year on May 7, which is his birthday, MrBeast shares the number of views he attained over the year since his last birthday.

The YouTuber was born on May 7, 1998, making him 27 years old this year. Posting on X to commemorate his birthday, MrBeast wrote:

"Happy Birthday MrBeast!"
MrBeast shares yearly viewership statistics in a post on X on his birthday

MrBeast is currently the most subscribed content creator on the Google-owned video sharing platform. As such, it is no surprise that the YouTuber's challenge-based videos garner tens of millions of views every year.

However, this was not always the case, as showcased by MrBeast in his X post, according to which he garnered just a few thousand views at one point when uploading on YouTube as a teenager.

He started his journey when he was just twelve years old. MrBeast wrote:

"Here is how many views we got on YouTube every year of my life from age 12 to now 27!"

The list shared by the YouTuber includes his age next to the number of views he attained at that age:

  • 12 - 15,000
  • 13 - 7,000
  • 14 - 41,148
  • 15 - 125,634
  • 16 - 202,000
  • 17 - 5,482,596
  • 18 - 122,441,813
  • 19 - 464,282,517
  • 20 - 2,099,879,911
  • 21 - 3,324,451,660
  • 22 - 8,184,185,544
  • 23 - 13,265,311,414
  • 24 - 19,135,206,772
  • 25 - 32,686,259,082
  • 26 - 36,436,299,644
  • 27 - Just started

In other news, MrBeast recently said he is excitedly anticipating the release of Rockstar Games' GTA 6 and has already planned nearly 10 videos focused on the game. This revelation by the YouTuber comes after Rockstar Games released the second trailer for its upcoming title, which has gained much hype online.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
