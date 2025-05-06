"Just need the game": MrBeast teases plans for making videos about GTA 6 after Rockstar releases Trailer 2

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has made a post on X claiming that he would like to create videos on the widely anticipated Rockstar Games title Grand Theft Auto 6. The YouTuber's post was a reply to the post on X by the game studios. To those unaware, Rockstar Games released the second trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI on May 6, 2025.

Stating that he already has some ideas in mind for what his first ten videos on the game would be about, MrBeast wrote:

"I already know what my first 10 GTA 6 videos will be, I just need the game before I die"

MrBeast reacts to the second trailer of GTA 6 days after news of further delay in its release

The second trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 has fans of the franchise captivated, with the trailer garnering millions of views on each platform where it has been released. On X, the post announcing the trailer has garnered over 37 million views, while the one on YouTube has gotten over 21 million views.

Despite the fanfare, on May 4, 2025, just two days before the release of the second trailer, Rockstar Games gave fans the unfortunate news of a massive delay in the release of the game. Originally planned to be released in fall 2025, the game will now release months later on May 26, 2026.

As explained by Rockstar Games in a previous post on X, the delay in its release is to make sure that the developers can "deliver at the level of quality" expected by fans of the franchise.

In other news, MrBeast recently signed with Riyadh Season 2025, with the YouTuber expected to produce content exclusively for the event, which will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. The event has previously hosted major stars like BTS and David Guetta as well.

