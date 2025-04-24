MrBeast drops three-word response for YouTube's 20th birthday

On April 23, 2025, famous content creator Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, dropped a three-word response to a post by the official YouTube account on X celebrating the 20th anniversary of the video-sharing platform. For those who are unaware, April 23, 2005, was the day the first video was uploaded on the platform.

To signify the occasion, YouTube posted this on their X account:

"*whispers* hey…it’s our 20th birthday"

The post went viral, garnering a million views within hours. MrBeast, who is statistically the most popular person on the platform, boasting over 385 million subscribers, responded to the post by calling the 20-year run "legendary":

"Legendary 20 years."

Here are some other reactions from X to YouTube's 20th birthday post.

"Hoople Borpna!" exclaimed the official The Sims account.

"Happy BDAY YouTube! Been with you all my life!" wrote @theshibdream.

"The only platform that changed the world forever," claimed @Healup__.

Some did criticize YouTube in the comments, remarking about the number of ads and asking for the dislike button.

"*Whispers* hey, that's enough ads. Seriously, enough." said one X user.

"Seems like a great opportunity to reintroduce the dislike button," wrote another.

What was the first video to be uploaded on YouTube? Video-sharing platform's history explored as MrBeast and others celebrate 20 years

YouTube was founded by three former PayPal employees, Jawed Karim, Steven Chen, and Chad Hurley, on February 14, 2005. While that was when the website was founded, that is not what most people consider the anniversary. YouTube's birthday is considered the day the first video was officially uploaded on the platform, April 23, 2005.

The video is titled Me at the zoo, and is a 19-second clip featuring co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.

In the video, Jawed gave a brief description of the elephants, stating:

"Alright, so here we are in front of the elephants, and the cool thing about these guys is that, is that they have really, really, really long trunks. And that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say."

The video has garnered over 355 million views at the time of writing, and has become a sort of annual pilgrimage for YouTubers to come and congratulate the platform on its birthday.

In related news, MrBeast recently invited Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli to feature in one of his videos. The creator has collaborated with other sports stars such as Tom Brady, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Noah Lyles.

