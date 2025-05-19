MrBeast "eternally grateful" to Mexican governor for helping him "disprove false narratives" amid Mexico Mayan temple controversy

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as "MrBeast," has expressed his "eternal" gratitude to Mexican governor Layda Sansores for defending him amid a recent controversy. MrBeast made headlines on May 16, 2025, when outlets such as the BBC reported that the Mexican government intended to take action against the YouTuber for his video titled, I Explored 2000 Year Old Ancient Temples.

According to reports, the Mexican government sought compensation from the YouTuber's team after they included an advertisement for Feastables (MrBeast's chocolate bar brand) in the video.

Jimmy eventually addressed the issue, stating that he and his team were not being sued by the Mexican government. Expressing his disappointment with those "spreading lies" about the situation, the Kansas native claimed that the filming at the temples was done with "full permits and following guidelines," with government agency representatives accompanying him.

On top of this, Mexican governor Layda Sansores issued a public statement via X defending MrBeast, writing:

"Your generosity and noble spirit are well known, and your efforts around the world are a testament to your kind heart. We are deeply moved knowing that in Campeche, you’re not only leaving a mark in communities that will now have water thanks to you, but you’re also helping to promote archaeological exploration. You have a big heart. We hope you don’t leave with a bad impression of Mexico, and certainly not of Campeche. When you return, I would love to personally show you the beauty of our state. Of course, you’ll have to come back with Thea — she’s truly delightful."

The 27-year-old content creator responded to the Governor of Campeche's post, saying:

"She made another post defending us. I’m eternally grateful that she’s helping disprove the false narratives ❤️"

MrBeast provides clarification about the Feastables ad in his Mexican Mayan temple YouTube video

In an X post dated May 18, 2025, MrBeast addressed the Mexican Mayan temple controversy and clarified the Feastables ad placement.

While claiming that the authorities were aware that his chocolate brand would be mentioned in the video, Jimmy claimed that the filming took place "off-site" from the national monuments:

"They were aware of us mentioning Feastables in the video but for respect of the sites, it was filmed off site from any national monuments. The dinner scene where I made the Feastables joke was not near any mayan temples. We also never planned on sharing this, but as always my hand is forced by false headlines - behind the scenes we funded wells and water projects in the state."

In other news, MrBeast announced on May 16, 2025, that his upcoming YouTube video will feature notable athletes such as Steph Curry, Neymar Jr., and others.

