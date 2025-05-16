MrBeast explains his role in episode seven of Netflix's Love, Death + Robots Season 4

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" recently explained his role in the seventh episode of Love, Death + Robots Season 4 on Netflix, which was released on May 15, 2025. On the same day, the famous content creator reshared a story on his official Instagram page and replied to a post asking him why the character in the show resembled him.

Ad

The screenshot is from an X post by @devvrat1996 who asked:

"Why does this character look and sound like @MrBeast Love death & robot s04E07."

Jimmy replied to the question and personally clarified that it was he in the show. The YouTuber further explained that he hosted a "dinosaur death race" on the Love, Death + Robots Season 4 Episode 7 titled 'The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur':

"Because it is, I hosted a dinosaur death race in the new season of love, death, robots!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Creator of Love, Death + Robots revealed how MrBeast came to star in the latest season

Expand Tweet

Ad

The creator of Love, Death + Robots, Tim Miller, has recently explained in an interview how MrBeast came to star in one of the episodes of the show's latest season. Miller told ScreenRant earlier this month that the YouTuber was a big fan of Love, Death + Robots and has posters of the show in his house, which led him to think about a role for MrBeast to cast in.

What's more, according to Tim Miller, the role of a villainous game master for the episode 'The Screaming of the Tyrannosaur' reminded him of the Beast Games, MrBeast's own game show on Prime Video, which led him to cast the YouTuber in that role.

Ad

While comparing the Season 4 Episode 7 of Love, Death + Robots with Beast Games, Tim Miller said:

"He's [MrBeast] a huge fan, a huge nerd, and so I knew that he wanted to be in a part of a story if we could find the right one. So, what better than an evil game master who takes such delight in putting these poor, helpless people through all these trials? It felt just like a Beast Games episode."

Ad

Tim Miller also noted that MrBeast, who is closing in on the 400 million subscriber milestone on YouTube, also brings a huge audience to the show.

In related news, MrBeast recently announced that Prime Video had renewed Beast Games for Seasons 2 and 3, meaning fans can expect the YouTuber to host two more seasons of his game show in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More