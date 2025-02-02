MrBeast issues 3-word response as Luka Doncic gets traded to Lakers in shock move

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has commented on the shocking NBA trade involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. For context, on February 1, 2025, reports surfaced online, indicating that the Dallas Mavericks intended to trade Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania wrote the following in a series of X posts:

"BREAKING: The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah. Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade: Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris - Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st - Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd."

Trending

MrBeast responded to the Dallas Mavericks' X post the same day (February 1, 2025), when the team wished netizens a happy National Texas Day and featured Doncic in a video.

Commenting on the shocking NBA trade, MrBeast wrote:

"I NEED ANSWERS."

Expand Tweet

Netizens had a lot to say about the post by the Beast Games host's:

"Mr.Beast do you have the ability to stop this trade?" X user @CoolHandMe33 commented.

"Real, to many questions right now Jimmy," X user @BananasOfWeb3 wrote.

"FIX THIS JIMMY YOUR THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN," X user @Demontics22 stated.

"Mark Cuban is your answer," X user @RightKingTodd remarked.

Expand Tweet

Twitch streamer says Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis's NBA transfer is equivalent to Tyler1 "dating" Mizkif

On February 2, 2025, a video of Twitch streamer nathankb_ surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which he explained Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis's NBA transfer in the streamer community terms.

While expressing his surprise at the situation, nathankb_ stated:

"Imagine one day, you wake up and you load up Mizkif's stream, and Tyler1 walks in the room and is like, 'Hey guys, yeah, it turns out that Macaiyla and Emiru are a couple now, and I'm moving into the OTK house and taking Emiru's spot. And I'm dating Mizkif.' That's the equivalent. That's how f**king crazy this is! For those who don't watch basketball, that's how nuts this is."

Timestamp - 14:54:40

For context, nathankb_ is a well-known GTA 5 RP content creator who is currently playing World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore with the OnlyFangs streamer guild. As of this writing, nathankb_ has 59,161 followers on his channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback