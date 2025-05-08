MrBeast reflects on his mother's past financial trouble, says his ventures do "10s of million in revenue a month now"

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" recently talked about his mother's past financial woes from when he was not a well-known internet star. The streamer stated that he had a dream about his past, when his mother's minivan had broken down and required repairs. She had been worried about how she would be able to afford the repairs for the vehicle.

Ad

Now, MrBeast claimed that he earns "10s of millions" in revenue each month. However, the entire amount does not translate to profit since his chocolate company, Feastables, focuses on sourcing the ingredients ethically and aims to help their farmers.

Further, as per MrBeast, a large portion of the money is reinvested by the YouTuber back into his content:

"We do 10s of million in revenue a month now but Feastables is focused on ethical sourcing and has a lot of plans to help our farmers and I reinvest heavily into content so it’s obviously not all profit."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

MrBeast remembers the time his mother was "stressing out" about affording repairs for her broken down van

Expand Tweet

Ad

MrBeast is known for being the most prominent content creator on YouTube, currently holding 392 million subscribers on the platform. He recently also shared the massive views he attains on a yearly basis, as part of his birthday ritual. As such, the YouTuber is able to make large-scale videos, giving away massive prizes running into hundreds of thousands and even millions.

However, the past experience shared by MrBeast is a far cry from his current prosperity. As per the YouTuber, back in the day, when his mother's minivan broke down, she had been "stressing out" about how she would be able to afford the repairs.

Ad

This was over ten years ago, when he was relatively unknown on YouTube and only made a meagre $50 a month from the Google-owned platform:

"I just had a dream about the time my mom’s mini van broke down 10 years ago and she was stressing out about how to afford the repairs. Back then I was making like $50 a month off YouTube.. how the hell did I end up the biggest YouTube channel lol"

Ad

In other news, MrBeast recently shared that he is anticipating the release of GTA 6, and has already thought of ideas for the first ten videos he would create around the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More