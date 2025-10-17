MrBeast reportedly files trademark for banking service called "MrBeast Financial"

Recent articles indicate that YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; is diversifying his business portfolio into the banking field. Based on trademark filings, Jimmy has applied for the rights to &quot;MrBeast Financial,&quot; which is reportedly a mobile banking application in the fintech sector. This adds to the YouTuber's wide range of ventures, which includes Feastables and Beast Burger.Based on coverage from Newsweek, the &quot;MrBeast Financial&quot; application provides multiple services, including cryptocurrency and investment banking, with a potential credit card feature.Notable businesses in Jimmy's catalog include Feastables, Beast Burger, and Lunchly, which was established in collaboration with KSI and Logan Paul.All these ventures form part of the YouTuber's parent company, Beast Industries, which is expected to generate $1.6 billion in revenue during 2026's fiscal year. At the onset of 2025, Feastables, Jimmy's chocolate bar brand, was predicted to generate over $500 million in sales:&quot;In 2025, Donaldson expects sales from Feastables to continue to surpass those from his YouTube channel and media business, per the investor documents, with $288 million from YouTube, $520 million from Feastables, and $105 million from other businesses.&quot;Looking at the patent details behind MrBeast FinancialThe United States Patent and Trademark Office's (USPTO) patent directory indicates &quot;MrBeast Financial&quot; patent as a live application &quot;awaiting examination.&quot;The filing date was on October 13, 2025, and mentions the YouTuber's government name, &quot;James Donaldson,&quot; in association with the filing.In the &quot;Identification of goods and services&quot; section, the language describes the intent behind Jimmy's banking venture:&quot;Downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application for banking services, short-term cash advances, providing cryptocurrency exchange services, providing investment banking services and investment management services, providing consumer lending services and insurance services, providing financial advisory and consultancy services, providing financial planning services, and providing financial wellness education services.&quot;Based on the information above, the venture appears to be a comprehensive banking application, offering loans, investments, advisory services, and educational resources.In July 2025, netizens accused Jimmy of allegedly using AI in one of his videos, after which the YouTuber reportedly changed the thumbnail.