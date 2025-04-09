MrBeast reportedly sues former employee for stealing company secrets and installing hidden cameras

According to a report from Polygon, YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" is filing a lawsuit against a former employee named Leroy Nabors. Nabors was reportedly a former IT staff member of the most-subscribed YouTuber. He is accused of stealing confidential information and installing hidden cameras throughout MrBeast's offices (the Beast headquarters is in Greenville, North Carolina).
Leroy Nabors was hired in 2023 and was tasked with handling servers that hosted the post-production content of the YouTuber. Later in the year, Nabors reportedly moved to a "special projects" team involving the company's "content production," "fundraising," and "political advocacy."
Due to Nabors's seemingly influential role, he had access to various information regarding the company. Jimmy's representative alleges that they have found Nabors guilty of downloading over a thousand confidential files, which include financial data and personal information of other employees.
Exploring MrBeast's lawsuit against Leroy Nabors
An official court document was uploaded by Polygon on scribd.com, detailing MrBeast's lawsuit against Leroy Nabors. According to the files, Nabors has not returned the documents, which contain financial and employee data.
Furthermore, the Plaintiff alleges that Nabors violated an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) by failing to return company property and wiping his laptop to conceal his actions.
Read the court document by clicking here
According to the document, on top of Nabor's alleged actions, his daughter's (Kaylie Nabor) company, Vine Networks LLC, continued to have access to MrBeast's IT network even after his termination.
The YouTuber seeks judgment against the former employee, requesting:
- Liability on all complaint counts.
- Damages based on evidence.
- A permanent injunction for Nabors to return all improperly held Beast information.
- Punitive and exemplary damages as allowed by law.
- Attorney’s fees and costs as permitted.
- Prejudgment and post-judgment interest.
- Any additional relief the court deems just.
It's worth noting that Jimmy himself was sued recently (September 2024). The YouTuber and Amazon Studios faced a class-action lawsuit filed by five unnamed Beast Games participants.
Some of the allegations included unfair business practices, failure to pay minimum wages, failure to provide uninterrupted meal breaks, and sexual harassment. Jimmy has since denied the allegations, calling them exaggerated.