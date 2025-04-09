MrBeast says Donald Trump's tariffs have made it cheaper to make and sell Feastables chocolate bars in countries other than the US

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has explained how the new tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration have impacted his chocolate bar business, Feastables. The entrepreneur claimed that it has "ironically" become cheaper to produce the products Feastables sells on the global market due to the new tariff rates, although this is not the case for bars sold in the United States.

Ad

On April 8, 2025, MrBeast posted on X that the new tariffs make chocolates entering the United States 20% more expensive than those from other countries. As a result, Feastables chocolate bars are supposedly cheaper worldwide, but not in the US:

"Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars we sell globally NOT in America because other countries don’t have a 20%+ tariff on our cogs."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those wondering how this works, the new rules likely make it more expensive to import raw materials needed to produce Feastables chocolates in the US due to the increase in tariff rates on foreign goods earlier this month. Recently, Twitch streamer QTCinderella talked about facing a similar problem with her Decoden business.

MrBeast calls the price hike "brutal" while reacting to Trump's new tariffs

MrBeast has been open about his Feastables business model, previously accusing other chocolate manufacturers of being complicit in supply chains that exploit child labor. As a businessman, he has made it his mission to prove that profitability can be achieved through ethical means.

Ad

While discussing the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, MrBeast said the "random price hike was pretty brutal" and added that his effort to ethically source cocoa beans is already a costly endeavor. In a follow-up post on X, the YouTuber expressed concern for small businesses, writing:

"Btw we pay our farmers a living income, use fair trade certified beans, etc. so I was already spending a lot on cocoa. A random price hike was pretty brutal ngl. We’ll figure it out. I feel for small businesses though. Could really be a nail in the coffin for them."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As one of the most popular content creators globally, MrBeast is also among the wealthiest. He recently discussed how his brand is valued at a billion dollars, if not more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More