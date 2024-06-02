MrBeast reveals 2 million people subscribed to him on June 1 as he crossed T-Series on YouTube

YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson aka “MrBeast” made history on June 1, 2024, after overtaking the music channel T-Series and becoming the most subscribed YouTuber. However, it seems that is not the only record he broke. In a tweet, the creator revealed that more than 2 million people subscribed to his channel on June 1 alone, making it a personal record.

As of June 2, Donaldson boasts 268 million subscribers, while T-Series stands at 266 million. As per Social Blade, while the content creator has been steadily inching up to defeat the music channel's record for over a year, the music channel stood fairly stable at 200 million+ subscribers since June 2022.

While Donaldson may have gained 2 million subscribers on June 1, propelling him to win the “race,” he also gained more than 12 million followers in the last 30 days, while T-Series gained only 2M subscribers.

Here is a chart comparing the growth of the two channels since June 2022.

MrBeast's channel has steadily grown since 2022. (Image sourced via Social Blade)

More about the "battle" between MrBeast and T-Series

For the unversed, T-Series is an Indian music record label and film production company founded in 1983. The battle between the megacorporation and MrBeast seems to have started as a result of another race, between the music channel and popular YouTuber Pewdiepie. Shortly after Pewdiepie was forced to ask his followers to halt their efforts to make him the most followed channel, Jimmy Donaldson declared, in August 2023, that he was challenging the music company for the top spot.

He said:

“I’m doing this for Pewdiepie.”

At the time of the challenge, MrBeast had only 173 million subscribers, compared to the other's 247 million. However, in less than a year, the tables have turned and Donaldson has achieved the seemingly impossible. He posted a tweet on the Elon Musk-owned platform X, announcing his success in “avenging” Pewdiepie.

Incidentally, shortly before achieving this feat, on May 16, 2024, Donaldson challenged the CEO of T–Series to a boxing match. While the company does not have a CEO per se, it is owned by film and music producer Bhushan Kumar. The Kansas-born creator said:

"I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match."

So far, T-Series has neither responded to the overtaking in subscriber count nor the boxing challenge. However, given the passionate fan following both channels enjoy, it is only time before this YouTube race takes a new turn.