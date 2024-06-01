"MrBeast of Spain?!" - IShowSpeed shocked as masked individual gives away €2,000 to "biggest fan of Cristiano Ronaldo" on livestream

On May 31, 2024, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted an IRL stream from Madrid, Spain, where he was seen flaunting a retro Real Madrid kit. At one point during his broadcast, a masked fan approached him and pulled out some cash, stating that he wanted the streamer to give away the money to the "biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan." He said:

"I have a gift for you, I have something for you. This (the cash) we have to give to the biggest fan of Cristiano Ronaldo."

The content creator responded:

"MrBeast of Spain?!"

The sudden challenge was quite puzzling to the internet personality, but he soon figured out a way to host a giveaway. He called out to the crowd around him, asking them to show off their best "siuu" (Ronaldo's signature celebration) to determine the winner.

Who won the €2,000 prize money from IShowSpeed?

After asking the crowd to showcase their best imitation of Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration, IShowSpeed decided to give the cash to a little kid. Seeing the child's energy and enthusiasm to pull off the celebration, the streamer handed him the €2,000. He said:

"He won? (points at the child) He won. You won (handing over the cash). W siuu."

Watch the reaction of the child and his mother here:

Will the YouTube star watch the UEFA Champions League Final 2024?

IShowSpeed's IRL stream was quite surprising, as it took place just a day before the UEFA Champions League final. For those unaware, the streamer had already announced that he would be attending the match.

In fact, during the stream, the YouTube star comically revealed that he thought the final match (Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund) was going to take place in Madrid. In reality, of course, it will take place at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Despite the viral clip of him discovering the match location, it was likely all a joke. He probably knew where the final was taking place, especially when purchasing the tickets for the match.

IShowSpeed visited the Wembley Stadium last weekend (May 25, 2024) during the FA Cup final match between Manchester United (won 2-1) and Manchester City. The streamer was also invited to the afterparty celebrations by the Red Devils.