MrBeast unveils English vs Spanish speaking streamer basketball matchup: Lineup and date announced

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" has unveiled the roster of individuals who will be participating in his basketball matchup between popular English-speaking and Spanish-speaking content creators. MrBeast uploaded a story on Instagram to announce the reveal.
The game will be broadcast live on Friday, April 25, 2025, and will be available for live viewing on Fede Vigevani's YouTube channel at 9:00 pm, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) or 5:00 pm Eastern Time
MrBeast, known for his massive collaborations and crossovers, was given the idea for the match-up during his conversation with Uruguayan-born YouTuber Fede Vigevani, who currently resides in Mexico. In his Instagram story, MrBeast revealed Vigevani's proposition to hold a basketball match with teams of content creators divided based on linguistic lines.
MrBeast stated:
"A couple weeks ago, I announced that I'm going to be getting some of the biggest English speaking creators together, to play against some of the biggest Spanish-speaking creators in a game of basketball. So, Fede, he's one of the largest Spanish speaking creators for those of you who don't speak Spanish, and never heard of him. He's massive. I think he has like, over forty million subscribers."
MrBeast shares lineup for basketball matchup between English and Spanish-speaking content creators
In his Instagram story, MrBeast uploaded photos of the individuals he is choosing for his English-speaking team of content creators. MrBeast also subsequently shared a photo of the Spanish-speaking team, which has been put together by Fede Vigevani.
The Spanish team consists of the following:
- Fede Vigevani, YouTuber
- Manu Ginobili, Argentinian former professional basketball player
- Eladio Carrion, musician
- Elvis "thatkidelvis" Ude, YouTuber
- Ibai, Twitch streamer
- Luis "Fernanfloo" Fernando
- Ian Lucas, YouTuber
- Ricky "rickylimon99" Limon, Instagram influencer
- Germán "JuegaGerman" Alejandro, YouTuber
On the other side, MrBeast's team, the English-speaking American content creators:
- Jimmy "MrBeast"
- Mark Rober, YouTuber and former NASA engineer
- Chandler Hallow, MrBeast team member
- Alex Stokes and Alan Stokes (Stokes Twins), YouTubers
- FaZe Brian "Rug" Awadis, FaZe Clan co-owner
- Marlon, Twitch streamer
- Nick Nayersina, Instagram influencer
- D'Vontay Friga, YouTuber and team coach
MrBeast recently made a post on X in celebration of YouTube's 20th birthday, with the first video on YouTube being uploaded by the website's co-founder, Jawed Kari,m on April 23, 2005.