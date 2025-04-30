"My brain was cut off from oxygen": Twitch streamer AriaSaki opens up about the "scariest moment" of her life in health update

In a health update, Twitch streamer Angela "AriaSaki" disclosed that her brain had been cut off from oxygen supply following a recent incident. On April 29, 2025, the content creator took to her alternate X account, @annoyingaria, stating that she was being rushed to the hospital. This social media post has since been deleted.

Ad

X user @Awk20000 elaborated on what AriaSaki wrote in her post, saying:

"AriaSaki offers a scary live update on her health Says she’s going to the hospital “If anything happens, I just wanna say I love you” Looks like she deleted the tweet so video is gone. Hope everything is alright"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On April 30, 2025, the streamer shared a health update, announcing that she was fine. AriaSaki disclosed that she had experienced a panic attack that resulted in the oxygen supply to her brain being cut off.

Describing the incident as the "scariest moment" of her life, the 31-year-old wrote:

"IM OK! Main takeaway: It's ok to cry. But NEVERRR let it go in for too long where you're having a panic attack. My brain was cut off from oxygen and then my short breaths triggered my entire body to lock up. Scariest moment of my life...i will uber to Lilys if i need to cry🥹"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans have since commented on AriaSaki's update.

"sooo beyond relieved that you're okay. take time and take care of yourself <3" X user @betaghostTV stated.

"thank god you are ok" X user @Garowo_ commented.

"Thank goodness you're okay ! Pleassseeee take care of yourself more Aria !" X user @KurenaiNoAme_ tweeted.

"Definitely get yourself to a safe space, and feel all the feelings. Don’t be alone tonight, deal? This too shall pass. ❤️" X user @enygmaINC wrote.

Ad

"It's probably from all the caffeine" - When Twitch streamer AriaSaki said she uses chest pain as an indicator to end her livestreams

On July 31, 2024, a 36-second video surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit in which AriaSaki discussed using chest pain as an indicator to end her livestreams, claiming that she "knows her limit" when she feels "sharp pains" in her chest.

Ad

The streamer elaborated:

"I probably should go soon. It's fine. It's not bad yet. I know my limit is when I start feeling sharp pains in my chest. It's probably from all the caffeine. It's not that bad. It just feels a little hockey-pockey. It's not sharp. Don't worry. Don't worry. Don't worry. Okay, maybe I shouldn't have said it."

Ad

Ad

AriaSaki is a well-known Twitch streamer, best known for her Just Chatting, Teamfight Tactics, Overwatch, and League of Legends content. She started her channel in May 2014 and has since amassed 655,577 followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More