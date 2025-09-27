"My man has to come with little to no opinions": Influencer Ash Kaashh's "requirements" for the man she dates go viral

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 27, 2025 09:16 GMT
&quot;My man has to come with little to no opinions at all&quot;: Influencer Ash Kaashh
Influencer Ash Kaashh has gone viral for her recent comments (Image via instagram.com/ash.kaashh)

Influencer, TikToker, and streamer Ashaley "Ash Kaashh," also known as "Ash Kash," has gone viral on social media for listing her "requirements" for the man she dates. On September 26, 2025, a one-minute-39-second clip featuring Ash Kaashh surfaced on X.

In the video, the content creator responded to netizens' reactions to comments she made in her recent video, in which she stated that she "wants her man to shut the f**k up." While clarifying her statements, Ash Kaashh listed three "requirements" for men who want to date her.

She said:

"Y'all trying to make me sound like I was so mean on my last video, where I said, 'I want my man to shut the f**k up.' Well, I'm going to just say three things that are required from my man, and hopefully, you understand what type of woman I am. Number one - my man has to come with little to no opinions. All solutions. Little to none! What are you giving your opinion for? Who care? You're a problem solver. Let's solve it. What do you mean? Once you give me too much time to think, it ruins the perception I have of you. I love you and I trust you, baby. It's that simple."
also-read-trending Trending

Ash Kaashh went on to say that the person she dates "has to be very certain in anything he does," and that he "cannot say I think." She elaborated:

"Number two - my man has to be very certain in anything he does. Obviously, I'm your woman, you can come ask me, whatever. But too many times, it's too many times I have to overthink. Why am I overthinking? Whatever you say goes. Duh! Number three and it's the last one, it's so easy. So easy. My man cannot say, 'I think.' What the f**k are you thinking for? You're my man. You don't think. You know. 'Hey, baby, what's the weather outside?' 'Oh, I think it is...' I think? If I ask my man what's the weather outside, he say it's 75, and it's really 85. It's 75 degrees out. That's what the f**k my man said. You see what I'm saying? It's so easy!"
"She right fr. Don't stress her brain out fellas" - FaZe YourRAGE reacts to Ash Kaashh's "requirements" from the individual she dates

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" has commented on Ash Kaashh's "requirements" for the man she dates. In an X post, YourRAGE wrote:

"She right fr. Don’t stress her brain out fellas. Leave her smiling & clueless.. Real talks & vent sessions are reserved for your main shorty… not the side quest character 💯💯"
Ash Kaashh made headlines on July 9, 2025, when Twitch star Kai Cenat made an X post through Duke Dennis' account and wrote, "I miss you baby @ash_kaashh ❤️🤞🏾Through thick and thin you held me down. I love you 4L."

