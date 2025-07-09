Duke Dennis' X post about 'missing' and 'loving' Ash Kaashh explained

Twitch streamer Duke Dennis has gone viral on social media after a post was made from his official X account about internet influencer and TikToker Ashaley "Ash Kaashh," or "Ash Kash." For context, on July 9, 2025, a screenshot of a now-deleted X post made through Dennis' official social media handle surfaced. It read:

"I miss you baby @ash_kaashh ❤️🤞🏾Through thick and thin you held me down. I love you 4L."

Hundreds of netizens shared their thoughts on the post made from the AMP (Any Means Possible) member's account, with some wondering why he later deleted it.

"Why did he delete ?? so everyone was right 😂😂😂" X user @Rewindvx wrote.

"No way Duke Dennis typed this" X user @Update1page commented.

"I love you 4L" Duke stop the cap 😭😭" X user @YourSweetAva remarked.

"Duke out here getting sentimental 😭" X user @JawadRasheed14 posted.

On the same day, Ash Kaashh seemingly responded to the post made through Dennis' account, writing:

"We do not know each other."

Kai Cenat was the one who made the post about Ash Kaashh through Duke Dennis' official X account

On the eighth day of the ongoing AMP Summer Camp livestream, Kai Cenat took Duke Dennis' phone and published the aforementioned X post about Ash Kaashh, after the 31-year-old lost a bet.

Instructing the online community to "retweet the f**k out of" what he was about to post, the two-time Streamer of the Year award winner said:

"Yo! Everybody, retweet the f**k out of it. All right? Three, two... everybody, retweet! Three, two, one, go! Yo! Retweet! Retweet! Oh, my god! That s**t is going crazy!"

Din "Agent 00" then showed that the X post made by Kai Cenat via Dennis' account had received over a thousand likes in a matter of minutes.

Duke Dennis eventually commented on the situation, saying:

"And look, bro, now you're putting so much attention on it. Look, it's weird, though! I don't know her. She doesn't know me, I don't know her. That's what it is!"

Kai Cenat responded to the now-deleted X post by writing:

"Ooouuuu yeah duke dennis"

In other news, on July 1, 2025, Kai Cenat announced that AMP will be hosting the biggest pool party ever at the end of this month.

