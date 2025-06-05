"My name just gets slandered": CookingWithKya abruptly ends emotional Twitch broadcast after addressing online "hate"

Twitch streamer and Instagram influencer Kya "CookingWithKya" recently became emotional while discussing the "hate" she has been receiving online, before ending her live broadcast to take a break. The streamer claimed that it is "rare" for her to find positive comments about herself, and that for the majority of the time, she is on the receiving end of critique despite no fault of her own.

In a clip uploaded to X, Kya can be heard describing how she feels about the supposed negative statements being made about her online:

"I'm just irritated. Feel like my name just gets slandered so much, and I really don't be doing nothing. Like, I literally don't be doing nothing, it's just always something."

"So rare that I see positive stuff": CookingWithKya abruptly ends broadcast after being moved to tears

Internet personality and streamer Kya "CookingWithKya" has attained virality in the past few months, gaining popularity in livestreaming circles with her induction as a "professor" in Kai Cenat's Streamer University event. There, the Instagram influencer had been broadcasting alongside established streaming stars such as Darryl "DDG," Denzel "Duke Dennis," Christopher "ChrisnNxtDoor," and Emily "ExtraEmily," among many others.

However, her newfound fame seems to have come with its own set of consequences, as CookingWithKya explained that she had been dealing with "hate" online:

"so rare that I see positive stuff about me, and I literally don't do nothing. Like, nothing. Like, nothing can get worse than that, so it's like, all the hate and everything. Nothing affects me no more, like, it's like I have no feelings no more."

While discussing the matter, she seemingly began to cry, which then led her to end the broadcast prematurely. Before doing so, she stated:

"Alright, y'all, I'm finna just end for a little bit."

During her time at Streamer University, CookingWithKya had been accused of cheating on her reported partner, Twitch streamer Zaay. The latter had claimed that the Instagram celebrity had allegedly been dancing with a man while in an active relationship. Kya has since denied that she was in a relationship with Zaay at the time.

