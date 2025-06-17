"Never been more broke": Nmplol claims "lawyer fees" brought him to his lowest financial point in five years

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" has claimed that he has never been at a lower financial point in the last five years, with the One True King (OTK) member blaming "lawyer fees" over his rumored ongoing divorce with ex-wife Malena Tudi. Due to the two being known as an iconic couple in Twitch circles, their split and alleged legal complications have become the topic of discussion online.

Formerly, legal YouTuber Henry Resilient made a video claiming that the two were undergoing a million-dollar divorce, with the lawyer presenting alleged court documents during the video to back up his claims.

In a clip from his broadcast, Nmplol can be heard explaining his current financial situation, stating:

"In the last five years, I have never been more broke than I am in this current moment, and I mean this sincerely. That's why we're back streaming."

"Lawyer fees, man": Nmplol implies his ongoing court case with Malena Tudi has led to him going "broke"

Twitch streamer and OTK co-founder Nick "Nmplol" is reportedly involved in a divorce through court with long-time partner Malena Tudi. As per documents shared by YouTuber Henry Resilient, the pair had gotten married in September 2015. However, the two had not made the information public until much later.

Talking about how paying his lawyer has contributed to him being the most "broke" in the past five years, Nmplol stated:

"Listen, man, lawyers fees, man. Lawyer fees. Lawyer fees. Lawyer fees... Oh, man, I can't, I can't... Like, if you know, you know, man. If you know, you know. That's all I gotta say about that one, dude."

An alleged document from the ongoing court proceedings between the two supposedly claimed that Malena Tudi had found "suspicious photos of another woman" on Nmplol's phone. alongside messages "between another woman."

