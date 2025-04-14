"Never cheated on my wife": MOONMOON talks about cheating allegations against Nmplol amid the Malena divorce

On April 14, 2025, Twitch streamer Jesse "MOONMOON" spoke about the situation surrounding Nick "Nmplol" and Malena's ongoing divorce case. For context, Malena filed for divorce from Nick in January 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The filings included allegations of financial abuse, with claims that Nick restricted her access to shared finances.

Relating to the divorce, Jesse, while playing some Terraria live, was asked about a particular situation, or "clip", where Malena reportedly discussed Nmplol cheating on her while he was in Amsterdam. In response, MOONMOON mentioned that he's not quite interested in this particular instance of streamer drama and claims that he has remained loyal to his significant other:

"(Reading chat) The clip where she says he blackmailed her cheating on her in Amsterdam', look, I'm not following any of this sh*t, let's be clear about that. I do not relish other people's misery, that said, I've never cheated on my wife (Laughs)."

For those out of the loop, recent court documents allege that Malena found "suspicious photos of another woman" and messages on Nick's phone that potentially indicate foul play. Since then, Nmplol has denied any allegations of misconduct or cheating.

MOONMOON denies cheating on his wife while discussing Nmplol and Malena's divorce

For context, in September 2024, Jesse was accused of cheating on his ex-wife with a fellow creator on GTA Role Play. These accusations were reportedly a critical factor behind his divorce.

The streamer denounced these claims and defended himself by saying that he had "no feelings" for his Role Play relationship. Further, he stated that he and his wife had a "very good relationship".

After a viewer suggested that MOONMOON found Nick and Malena's situation a bit too funny, he said:

"Yeah of course I'm f**king laughing dude, like the guy cracked jokes about the sh*t that went down at Twitch Con and laughed about it, so yeah, f*ck yeah I'm laughing about it motherf**ker... Guess what? I can shout it from the rooftops - I've never cheated on my wife!"

After this, MOONMOON shifted to different topics while continuing his Terraria gameplay on stream.

In other news, while reacting to YouTuber Henry Resilient, who has been actively covering Nmplol and Malena's divorce, the streamer Destiny expressed a lack of hope for Nick amidst the divorce court proceedings.

