"Nick is f**ked": Destiny thinks Nmplol is in a difficult situation with the divorce with Malena

Political streamer Steven "Destiny" has weighed in on the divorce case between Nick "Nmplol" and Malena Tudi, claiming that the former is "f**ked" after reading some of the alleged court documents shown by YouTuber and streamer Henry Resilient.

Ad

For those out of the loop, Twitch streamer Nmplol is currently going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Malena. The streaming community has been abuzz with the various controversies tied to the case. Recently, a cheating allegation has garnered much attention online after a court document showing Malena found "suspicious" material on Nick's phone went viral.

On April 12, 2025 Destiny was reacting to Henry Resiliant's Twitch stream discussing recent court documents and said:

Ad

Trending

"So it sounds like, my guess is, Nick is f**ked. And he is just going to fight it all the way down. Just in reading this response, it seems like he is totally f**ked and he is just going to fight to the bitter end on this."

Destiny reacts to Nmplol's lawyers supposedly objecting to handing over bank records to Malena during the divorce trial

Expand Tweet

Ad

Destiny himself recently separated from his wife, Melina and while he mainly makes political content, the streamer also addresses pop culture and streamer-related topics on his Kick and YouTube channels. While reacting to Henry Resilient's stream about the Nmplol and Malena divorce, he paused the video after reading a part about the former's lawyers seemingly objecting to turning over financial records.

After reading a section from the document titled 'Objections' Destiny claimed that turning over bank records is not burdensome and stated that this kind of information is "paramount" in the divorce case:

Ad

"They are making this objection when she is saying, 'Can you send me your bank account records?' First of all, this is not burdensome, you're literally just bringing up PDFs for bank account websites. Number 2, 'outweighs the benefit'? These are paramount. These are important records that she needs. Jesus!"

Destiny added:

"So they are giving a boilerplate no, no, no, no response to everything."

In related news, from earlier court documents, Malena's legal team indicated that Nmplol had allegedly financially abused her by keeping her from accessing "community property accounts."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More