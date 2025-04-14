"Nick is f**ked": Destiny thinks Nmplol is in a difficult situation with the divorce with Malena

Political streamer Steven "Destiny" has weighed in on the divorce case between Nick "Nmplol" and Malena Tudi, claiming that the former is "f**ked" after reading some of the alleged court documents shown by YouTuber and streamer Henry Resilient.
For those out of the loop, Twitch streamer Nmplol is currently going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Malena. The streaming community has been abuzz with the various controversies tied to the case. Recently, a cheating allegation has garnered much attention online after a court document showing Malena found "suspicious" material on Nick's phone went viral.
On April 12, 2025 Destiny was reacting to Henry Resiliant's Twitch stream discussing recent court documents and said:
"So it sounds like, my guess is, Nick is f**ked. And he is just going to fight it all the way down. Just in reading this response, it seems like he is totally f**ked and he is just going to fight to the bitter end on this."
Destiny reacts to Nmplol's lawyers supposedly objecting to handing over bank records to Malena during the divorce trial
Destiny himself recently separated from his wife, Melina and while he mainly makes political content, the streamer also addresses pop culture and streamer-related topics on his Kick and YouTube channels. While reacting to Henry Resilient's stream about the Nmplol and Malena divorce, he paused the video after reading a part about the former's lawyers seemingly objecting to turning over financial records.
After reading a section from the document titled 'Objections' Destiny claimed that turning over bank records is not burdensome and stated that this kind of information is "paramount" in the divorce case:
"They are making this objection when she is saying, 'Can you send me your bank account records?' First of all, this is not burdensome, you're literally just bringing up PDFs for bank account websites. Number 2, 'outweighs the benefit'? These are paramount. These are important records that she needs. Jesus!"
Destiny added:
"So they are giving a boilerplate no, no, no, no response to everything."
In related news, from earlier court documents, Malena's legal team indicated that Nmplol had allegedly financially abused her by keeping her from accessing "community property accounts."