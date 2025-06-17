Nijisanji seemingly removes all content from VTuber Twisty Amanozako's channels following recent controversy

In June 2025, a controversial private Discord call recording featuring Vtuber agency Nijisanji's Twisty Amanozako surfaced online. During the call, Amanozako expressed racist remarks against the Indian "kind" and also blatantly called herself "transphobic" while criticizing a fellow VTuber from the Brave Group. Now, Nijisanji seems to have taken measures in response to the backlash Twisty has received.

On June 14, Amanozako went live on her alternate avatar's YouTube account to address and apologize for her controversial remarks, while also calling out her agency, Nijisanji, for failing to comprehensively investigate her complaints against a fellow employee for displaying "inappropriate behavior and misconduct" with her in the past.

Two days later, on June 16, Twisty Amanozako's X account was made private, and videos on her YouTube channel were removed. Reports on Reddit allege that these decisions were made by Nijisani on behalf of the VTuber.

For context, Twisty officially became part of Nijisanji's English-speaking VTuber roster as a member of the "Denauth" unit in May 2024.

Twisty Amanozako's X account made private and YouTube channel cleansed amidst recent controversy

Currently, the VTuber's X account displays the following message:

"These posts are protected... Only approved followers can see @TwistyAmanozako’s posts. To request access, click Follow."

Her YouTube channel, which holds over 54,500 subscribers, seemingly had all its videos unlisted or deleted. Users are shown a blank page with the following text upon visiting her account:

"This channel doesn't have any content."

That said, Twisty Amanozako's alternate avatar, @DELULUDELIRIA, is still active and is on a two-day livestreaming streak as of this writing. Notably, before it was cleansed, her main channel was scheduled for two streams in 2026.

Amanozako reportedly attempted to leave Nijisanji after the Discord call caught the public eye, but ultimately decided against it:

"I eventually broke down and said 'I want to quit, I want out,'... Everything following that was details surrounding my leave and my exit, but to this day, I'm not confident any real investigation ever took place... Ultimately it's something that I had decided against."

Overall, she apologized for her contentious comments and promised to be better moving forward. Her situation with Nijisanji, though, is unclear, and the agency has yet to issue a formal message regarding the controversy.

In other news, Twisty Amanozako clarified that she "doesn’t hate all men" and stated she "won’t ever apologize for being a lolicon."

