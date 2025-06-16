VTuber Twisty Amanozako controversy explained

Nijisanji-affiliated VTuber Twisty Amanozako recently went viral after a controversial video, apparently involving themes of racism and transphobia, hit the internet. A 7-minute-45-second-long private conversation was leaked online and featured a series of contentious remarks. Notably, the video, which centered around a November 2024 Discord call recording, caught traction in June 2025.

This article will look at the timeline of the controversy, the events leading up to the leaked video, and the aftermath.

VTuber shares apparent racist, transphobic, and more controversial views in a now-deleted YouTube video

Twisty Amanozako's supposed outlook on the Indian "kind" was made public after a Discord call recording accidentally surfaced online. In the call, Amanozako was heard talking to a friend about playing League of Legends with a supposed fan named Epic, who is reportedly of Indian origin:

"(Twisty Amanozako's friend says, 'Me talking to Epic for, like, an entire two hours. But it's not that bad, I guess.') Well, talking to an Indian sounds pretty terrible. (The VTuber's friend responds, 'Don't be rude, wife.') Oh, I hate Epic, and I hate his kind. So.."

The barrage of insults against Epic and the Indian people did not end here, as she talked about an upcoming meet-and-greet:

"I swear to God, if [Epic] shows up to my meet and greet, I'm going to kill myself. I'm not even kidding. I don't know how far it is from him, but I feel like, solely to piss me off, that is somthing he would do. You can tell who he is because the stench of Brown will just be all over the place. It'll just smell like f**king curry, and you'll know it's him."

Following this, the conversation shifted to new VTubers, specifically associated with the Brave Group. A tone of disdain can be noticed in Twisty Amanozako's voice as she criticized the "new Brave Group wave," after claiming the company she belongs to, Nijisanji, "hates" her:

"...my company hates me. Feel like you overlook that factor a lot. Wife, the new f**king Brave Group wave is so bad! I'm actually, like, shocked. I don't know how the f**k they got in 'cause genuienly, it's like the worst I've ever seen."

The controversy does not end here. While discussing a particular up-and-coming digital creator, Twisty mentioned their support of trans rights and that it "should be a red flag" for a VTuber community:

"She has, like, trans rights in her Twitter bio, which I think should be a red flag for any VTuber company... She's not cute in her own way, wife. I'm not kidding, like, I cannot get through this, like, it's really bad... [I'm not] being mean 'cause I'm transphobic. No, it's not. You watch the video."

Popular streamer Tectone reacted to the VTuber's transphobic comments and called her "insane":

She doubled down and said, 'Yes, I'm transphobic...,' Bro, holy sh*t, this person's insane. Seeing a real-time crash out... this is nuts. She had to say outright that she is just transphobic, like she stated it word for word she said and I quote 'I'm transphobic.' That is wild." (Timestamp - 13:55)

"What I said was hateful, cruel, and insanely inappropriate": Twisty Amanozako breaks her silence

In her apology, Amanozako mentioned that the recording was "from almost a year ago." She apologized for her actions and claimed that she was "deeply ashamed" of herself:

"What I said was hateful, cruel, and insanely inappropriate; racist, transphobic, and honestly just straight up mean. I don't want to try to make excuses. Regardless of what I was angry about or dealing with, those words were wrong and I want to fully own up to it."

The VTuber stated that she "never truly held" her controversial views, even though they came off as "ignorant and deeply hateful." She also offered a few clarifications, claiming that she does not "hate" her fans and has nothing but "respect and admiration" for artists.

About a resolution, Twisty said that she'd be "stepping back" for an indefinite period to reflect:

"I'm going to be taking some time and stepping back to focus on myself and take this seriously. I genuinely never want to be that person again. To those groups I hurt, to my fans, and to anybody else affected, I truly apologize."

Twisty Amanozako makes sexual harassment allegations against supposed Nijisanji colleague

To clarify her stance, the Niijisanji affiliate broke her streaming hiatus since January 2025 with an alternate avatar YouTube broadcast on June 14, 2025. She opened up the stream by apologizing again and claiming that she had changed from when her original remarks were made:

"I want to say that I'm genuinely sorry... It's kind of hard to believe for a lot of people when I say that I'm not the person I was a few months ago, and that's okay, I don't think I'm totally, 100%, reformed... I'm not perfect, but I do think that your life experiences can shape the person that you are." (Timestamp - 2:47)

Accompanying the apology came a serious allegation, which was brought forth while Twisty Amanozako discussed her position and issues with her agency:

"Overall, it was just a very toxic and uncomfortable work culture." (Timestamp - 9:15)

Twisty Amanozako's last YouTube stream featured multiple fellow Nijisani VTubers (Image via Twisty Amanozako/YouTube)

She alleged that she experienced instances of "inappropriate behavior and misconduct within the company" concerning an alleged Nijisanji co-worker. The situation seemingly became all the more difficult after Amanozako was allegedly restricted from asking for help:

"I was told not to speak about this with anyone. I felt like I just couldn't risk showing what was really going on to the world, and because of that, I made a lot of mistakes. Together with some of my co-workers, I pleaded for the situation to be taken seriously. We emphasized that without proper intervention, the consequences would fall on everyone, but still nothing had changed." (Timestamp - 12:16)

After the private Discord call came out, Nijisanji instructed Twisty to take a break, resulting in her five-month hiatus. The VTuber then made her intentions to "quit" the agency clear, but ultimately decided against leaving:

"I eventually broke down and said 'I want to quit, I want out,'... Everything following that was details surrounding my leave and my exit, but to this day, I'm not confident any real investigation ever took place... Ultimately it's something that I had decided against." ( Timestamp - 14:42 )

Twisty Amanozako's last stream before her hiatus was a "perfect princess" birthday broadcast in January 2025 (Image via Twisty Amanozako/YouTube)

Regarding her allegations of inappropriate behavior, Twisty Amanozako mentioned a certain Nijisanji employee who would offer "flirty" comments and make her feel "extremely uncomfortable." The situation seemingly worsened during talks of a Japan trip:

"...If I were in Japan, I probably wouldn't leave my hotel room. Their response made me kind of uneasy. Instead of respecting the boundary that I had set, they kept pushing... He would continue with things like 'What if we were in Japan together?' To which I stated like 'Regardless of who was with me, I would still feel extremely uncomfortable'... I repeated that I still wouldn't feel comfortable then, and what I interpreted to be a very very flirty tone, they had said, 'What if we just stay in my hotel room together all day?'." (Timestamp - 20:03)

In addition to her claims against the company, she touched on Epic. While she took accountability for her racist remarks against the alleged Indian, she also claimed that he had a history of "harassing" her, and was not a fan:

"The person mentioned in the video was not a fan of mine, but someone who had been stalking and harassing me and others for years, even after I had removed him from my community. He would continuously harass young women and Asian creators..." (Timestamp - 30:23)

"I will continue to do in*estous loli roleplay": Twisty Amanozako issues another statement via YouTube comment

Twisty Amanozako's complete pinned comment with nine points offering more context to her livestreamed apology (Image via @DELULUDELIRIA/YouTube)

Under her recent livestream addressing the allegations, a pinned YouTube comment from the VTuber offered more context.

Notably, point number five targeted the male and female genders:

"I don't hate all men. I think they're all mentally ill, but so are all women and so am I, so..."

Amanozako's avatar is a female with childlike features and has often been categorized as a loli. For those unaware, a loli is typically a young or young-looking girl in anime or manga, portrayed with prepubescent features like petite stature and large eyes, often used to depict cuteness and, at times, for sexualized context.

Regarding her loli-style content, the VTuber said that she holds no regrets and would continue to share her style of this often-criticised genre of media:

"I will never apologize for being a lolicon. I will continue to do inc**tuous loli roleplay."

As of this writing, Twisty Amanozako has two streams scheduled for 2026, on May 31 and June 1, respectively. Currently, she is active on her alternate avatar's channel, DELULU♡DELIRIA.

