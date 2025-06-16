VTuber Twisty Amanozako says she "doesn't hate all men," claims she "will never apologize for being a lolicon"

After a video in which she seemingly shared racist and transphobic opinions went viral, VTuber Twisty Amanozako has now issued a statement. The Nijisanji-affiliated personality made headlines on June 13, 2025, when a seven-minute-45-second video of her conversation with a friend surfaced on YouTube.

In the now-deleted video, Twisty Amanozako expressed her discontent with her friend's fan named Epic, who was supposedly Indian. The content creator also commented on certain unnamed VTubers associated with the Brave Group and slammed one of the talents who mentioned "trans rights" in their X bio.

Eventually, on June 14, 2025, Twisty went live on her personal YouTube channel, DELULUDELIRIA, to address the matter. In the pinned comment of her livestream titled "a sincere apology and my truth.", the content creator claimed to have "full receipts, Discord logs, and messages to staff members and legal" regarding the allegations she made against a coworker supposedly affiliated with Nijisanji.

While claiming that she wanted to leave the Tokyo-based company in August 2024, Twisty Amanozako wrote:

4. I wanted to leave last August. I wanted to leave again four months ago. 5. I don't hate all men. I think they're all mentally ill, but so are all women and so am I, so. 6. I have no issues with Brave Group as a whole. I will not mention the VTuber in question, but I still stand by my words here. Yes I was jealous and petty and it was definitely in bad taste, but I am not going to apologize for disliking someone in private or being upset for my own personal reasons, nor for thinking that hiring people who are open about politics is bad optics. At this point she's already terminated, so it'd be an apology to the wind."

VTuber Twisty Amazonka says she "will never apologize for being a lolicon"

In her YouTube comment, Twisty Amazonka expressed her desire to "start fresh and move on" with her life. While claiming that her recent public statement on X "covered the majority of her feelings about the situation," the VTuber stated that she "will never apologize for being a lolicon."

Twisty added:

"7. "You're deflecting blame!!!" Two people can make mistakes at the same time. I want to start fresh and move on with my life. I'd like to take some time away and that is not something I felt like I could do without getting everything off my chest. I think that these things were very important to address together because of all the comments I've seen going "well she said this, so they're totally innocent" which is just not how things work."

A screenshot of VTuber Twisty Amanozako's statement, which she issued via a YouTube comment (Image via youtube.com/@DELULUDELIRIA)

"I feel like my statement on twitter covered the majority of my feelings about the situation, and while I considered speaking more on what had happened I think it is ultimately not relevant. I cannot go back and change the past, the most I can do is say sorry and be better for myself and my fans. 9. I will never apologize for being a lolicon. I will continue to do inc*stous loli roleplay."

The VTuber also responded to those who would call her a "liar" while "downplaying the severity of the situation":

"Aside from all of that, I truly believe that if you continue to support and defend my job and the individual mentioned, you are no better than me. You can deflect and call me a liar all you want while downplaying the severity of the situation, but at the end of the day, I know what I and others have experienced. You are the reason that they continue to treat their employees poorly, the reason they allow truly vile people to do truly vile things with no repercussions, and will continue to do so. Believe all women until its one I don't like, right? I truly hope you that you will never have to go through the same."

As of this writing, Nijisanji has not issued a statement regarding the situation.

