Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" recently revealed that he is starting a new podcast with One True King co-member Thomas "Sodapoppin," with the first episode already having been filmed. Nmplol also revealed the ideal three guests he would want to have on his podcast.

The streamer implied that the podcast and the subsequent opinions expressed by him were to remain within the space of discussing the program, with him not wanting podcast clips and quotations to spill over into his streaming career:

"Anything said on the pod, I'm going to vehemently deny. So, if you show me a clip of something I said on the podcast, I will vehemently deny it. I will say that It is AI-generated and I will not take claims for anything said on the pod. So, anything related to the pod is going to be just on the pod, or in the pod Discord, you know. That's where that's going to be going on."

"They're the best talkers I know": Nmplol reveals ideal guest list for new podcast with Sodapoppin

One True King co-founder Nick "Nmplol" revealed during his stream on July 4, 2025, that he will be starting a collaborative broadcast with Sodapoppin very soon, although no date has been announced thus far. With the first episode already set for release, Nick also discussed the ideal guests he had in mind for the podcast in the future.

The streamer stated that political commentators like Hasan "HasanAbi," Zack "Asmongold," and Steven "Destiny" would be the most sought-after guests for his podcasts.

Explaining the reason behind picking out the three streamers mentioned above, Nmplol continued:

"... One of these three. Hasan. Destiny, or Asmon. Why not, bro? They're the best talkers I know. Might as well get one of them three, run it down. You know, maybe they teach us a thing or two about talking. You know?"

Nmplol was recently involved in a feud with Twitch streamer Kattpaccino after she made a number of remarks about the "vibes" she gets from him. The streamer subsequently chastised these statements and claimed to have reported Kattpaccino to the authorities.

