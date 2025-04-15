Nmplol posts hate thread about a deer "assaulting" a cherry blossom tree days after the Mizkif controversy in Japan

Nick "Nmplol" has been posting hate threads about a deer supposedly eating cherry blossoms in an apparent reference to the recent controversy surrounding fellow OTK streamer Matthew "Mizkif." The former shared a screenshot of the wild animal tearing off flowers from a Japanese Sakura tree on the subreddit r/Mizkif and claimed it was assaulting the tree.

For context, earlier this month, Matthew found himself in hot water after posting a video on social media where he could be seen doing pull-ups from a cherry blossom tree during his visit to Japan. This led to much backlash, with Mizkif releasing an apology on X.

Nmplol, however, appeared to take a dig at those criticizing the American streamer for his cherry blossom controversy. In a Reddit post titled hate thread for this deer, he stated that he wants the animal in his post "held accountable" for "assaulting" the Sakura tree. He wrote:

"Found this deer brutally and viscously assaulting this tree. I just want this deer to be held accountable cuz I don't think its fair this deer can get away with this. Lets talk about it."

"Y'all better hold this deer accountable like you did miz": Nmplol compares a deer eating from a cherry blossom tree with the Mizkif Sakura tree controversy

The posts about the deer started on April 14, 2025, after Nmplol replied to a video on X by @AMAZINGNATURE where it is seen under a cherry blossom tree. The 15-second video shows the deer tearing off Sakura blooms with its teeth and eating the petals at Nara Park in Japan.

While many people acknowledged the beauty showcased in the video, Nmplol compared the natural phenomenon of a deer feeding on a cherry blossom tree with Mizkif's pull-up controversy in Japan. He claimed that the deer should be held to the same standards as his fellow OTK streamer:

"Hey ya'll better hold this deer accountable like you did miz all i'm saying keep that energy i want threads on this deer right now"

When an X user claimed that it was a "bad take," Nmplol doubled down and claimed that the deer had maliciously hurt the Sakura tree:

"Nah that deer had malice and hate in its heart. Open your eyes. It was personal with that tree," claimed the streamer.

The Twitch streamer's take on the deer on X (X/@nmplol)

In related news, Nmplol has been facing allegations of cheating after recent court documents from his divorce case with Malena Tudi went viral on social media earlier last week.

