Nmplol shares tips on how to not get caught "breaking the law" while driving on stream while discussing ExtraEmily controversy

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" Polom recently gave new streamers some advice to keep in mind while broadcasting their on-road endeavors. The streamer shared this information alongside his rumored partner Katherine 'Katchii' days after his fellow OTK member, ExtraEmily's, Twitch reinstatement. For context, Emily was banned on April 13, 2025, for reportedly running a red light on stream.

This isn't the first time Emily has been punished and criticized for her driving. In October 2023, she received an 18-hour Twitch ban for using her phone while driving during a livestream, an action she later acknowledged as a serious mistake and pledged not to repeat. In July 2024, she bumped into an NYPD vehicle while streaming live.

While discussing ExtraEmily's driving incidents, Nmplol provided his audience with a streaming tip:

"All you new streamers out there, when you guys are streaming right, especially when you're driving in traffic, never do this (flips camera) never put it forward, ('So they won't know if you're breaking the law', said Katchii) There's like nothing good that can come from this."

"At best, you hit somebody": Nmplol speaks on driving while streaming

Essentially, Nick suggested that, while driving live, the camera should be focused on the driver and passengers at all times. He claims that "nothing good" can come from showing the road, especially if an accident is involved:

"It's not that much more interesting, you're not going to get any more viewers from doing it and at best, you hit somebody and now you've recorded yourself hitting somebody... Think of it this way, if you run someone over right now, it's on film (flips camera again) you run someone over right now, plausible deniability ('True', said Katchii)."

The streamer further suggested that in the event of a road mishap, pointing the camera at the driver could help out, legally speaking, even if the driver is at fault.

Nmplol is no stranger to streaming while driving. Often enough, he can be seen in his car talking to his chat. In an October 2023 incident, Nick was sitting in the passenger seat when ExtraEmily, who was driving, led the car into a "big pothole" that sent the car's passengers rocking side-to-side. After the incident, Emily didn't feel too confident driving:

"I didn't see that... maybe I shouldn't drive."

In other news, Nmplol revealed that he is "completely out of money" amid his ongoing divorce from Malena Tudi.

