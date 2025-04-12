"NO WAY that's not a fake pic": Fans react to Karl Jobst claiming that AI said he would not lose defamation lawsuit against Billy Mitchell

Australian YouTuber and speedrunner Karl Jobst shared a Discord message where he allegedly stated that he had "fed" all the court documents (referring to Billy Mitchell's defamation lawsuit against Jobst) to AI. Jobst stated that the AI model had told him that he would not "lose" and the damages would be nominal even if Mitchell ended up winning.
For those unaware, the court had ruled in Mitchell’s favor, and Jobst was ordered to pay Mitchell AU$ 350,000 in damages (approximately USD$ 240,000). Here's what Jobst's recent Discord message read:
"We fed all the court transcripts in AI. It said that there is no scenario where I lose lol. It said even if Billy wins the damages will be nominal and he will have to pay my cost."
The screenshot was shared by Billy Mitchell via his official X account. The post also garnered some responses from netizens:
"There's NO WAY that's not a fake pic lol. It has to be," said @MarkieSpera.
Some fans commented, stating that Karl Jobst had the community "fooled":
"Its kinda crazy how fooled karl all had us. i owe you an apology for ever just blindly believing the stuff he said," said @brightastophile.
Some fans found Jobst's alleged use of AI to be "hilarious." Here are some of the reactions:
"Beyond hilarious that Karl was literally relying on Chatgbt for to assure him on a "guaranteed win" for the trial," said @EricPopov1.
"You gotta be kidding me....Mr. Jobst actually used Generative AI to try and win a court case?" said @Wolfiepanzer1.
"The hubris of youtubers can be insane," said @Omni______.
The alleged Discord messages were also shared in the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:
"Yeah this just keeps getting worse and worse. Pack it up Karl, you fumbled it," said u/CaptainKungPao138.
"Karl just needs to take the L and pretend this never happened," said u/random_reddit_user31.
"AI never lies" - Karl Jobst alleged messages leaked by Donkey Kong champion Billy Mitchell
It appears that Donkey Kong champion Billy Mitchell has got hold of some alleged Discord messages from Karl Jobst. In one of these messages, Jobst allegedly stated that he ran the court documents through AI, which supposedly interpreted them in his favor.
In another message, Jobst allegedly claimed that AI would never lie:
"AI never lies"
"I mean give me a single example that Ai was ever wrong. You can't."
For those who need a refresher on the court case, Karl Jobst had accused Billy Mitchell of contributing to the suicide of Benjamin "Apollo Legend." In response, Mitchell filed a defamation lawsuit against Jobst in September 2021.
On April 1, 2025, the Brisbane District Court, presided over by Judge Ken Barlow, ruled in Mitchell’s favor. The court found that Jobst’s video contained defamatory hints, including the false claim that Mitchell had "hounded" Apollo Legend to death.