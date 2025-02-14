"Not a single miss on the entire project": Popular streamers react to Drake & PartyNextDoor's latest album

Canadian rapper Drake has been trending for the past few months, particularly due to his beef with Kendrick Lamar. Today (February 14, 2025), he released a collaborative album with PartyNextDoor titled Some Sexy Songs 4 U (stylized as $ome $exy $ongs 4 U). Drake is also quite popular within the streaming scene, some of who gave their reactions to the album.

Ad

One of the early reviewers was FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy." He appeared to be impressed by the collaborative project, stating that all 21 of the songs in the album are hits.

"Album of the year. 21/21. Not a single miss on the entire project. Drake once again proves that nobody is on his level in the music industry. This album is genuinely beautiful in so many ways," said @LacyHimself

Ad

Trending

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who has previously interacted with Drake live on stream, also gave his live reaction to the album. Watch Cenat's viral reaction while listening to CN Tower:

Expand Tweet

Ad

FaZe members Max "Plaqueboymax" and Silky hosted a watch party with a bunch of women. The group reacted to the album live on stream:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kick streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" said:

"Drake just dropped a CLA$$$IC," said @LosPollosTV

Kick streamer Konvy reacted to one of the songs as well. Watch his reaction by clicking here.

Which streamers are close to Drake?

As mentioned, Drake is well-known in the streaming industry, partly due to his close connections with several streamers. The Canadian rapper occasionally streams on Kick, as he has a sponsorship deal with Stake.com.

Ad

One of his closest streamer friends is Kick streamer Adin Ross. The two have interacted on streams multiple times. In fact, last Christmas, they even collaborated on Drake's stream to host a giveaway event.

Ad

Aside from Adin Ross, Drake shares a close bond with Kai Cenat. During his beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake even privately messaged Kai, urging him to stay on stream so he could livestream his diss track against Lamar.

The rapper has also recently collaborated with Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc." However, during his stream with Ross, he made some suggestive comments about xQc's girlfriend, which sparked some tension.

At the time of writing, Adin Ross and xQc have not yet reacted to Drake and PartyNextDoor's album Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback